Baloise-Holding's Strategy Thrives in Early 2025
Baloise Holding AG's strategic pivot in 2024 has set the stage for remarkable growth in its Swiss operations, with a notable improvement in key financial metrics and a commitment to customer support.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise Holding AG's refocusing strategy launched in 2024 has positively impacted its Swiss operations in the first half of 2025, with a significant improvement in the combined ratio to 88.0%.
- The insurance business reported a 58.3% increase in EBIT contribution, reaching CHF 254.4 million, and a rise in non-life premiums from CHF 1,153.7 million to CHF 1,173.8 million.
- The banking sector showed improved efficiency, lowering its cost/income ratio to 60.3% and achieving a 20% increase in profit for the period.
- Baloise provided timely support to customers affected by the Blatten landslide, reinforcing its commitment to reliability.
- The life insurance business saw a decrease in premiums to CHF 1,267.3 million, reflecting a market shift towards semi-autonomous pension solutions.
- Baloise is optimistic about maintaining its positive performance through 2025, aiming for a combined ratio below 90% in non-life and a cost/income ratio below 55% in banking by 2027.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Baloise-Holding is on 10.09.2025.
The price of Baloise-Holding at the time of the news was 223,50EUR and was up +4,63 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 226,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,25 % since publication.
+2,25 %
+2,71 %
+1,96 %
+8,39 %
+28,41 %
+54,46 %
+66,92 %
+109,64 %
+167,98 %
