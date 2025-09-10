Baloise-Holding's Strategy Thrives in Early 2025

Baloise Holding AG's refocusing strategy launched in 2024 has positively impacted its Swiss operations in the first half of 2025, with a significant improvement in the combined ratio to 88.0%.

The insurance business reported a 58.3% increase in EBIT contribution, reaching CHF 254.4 million, and a rise in non-life premiums from CHF 1,153.7 million to CHF 1,173.8 million.

The banking sector showed improved efficiency, lowering its cost/income ratio to 60.3% and achieving a 20% increase in profit for the period.

Baloise provided timely support to customers affected by the Blatten landslide, reinforcing its commitment to reliability.

The life insurance business saw a decrease in premiums to CHF 1,267.3 million, reflecting a market shift towards semi-autonomous pension solutions.

Baloise is optimistic about maintaining its positive performance through 2025, aiming for a combined ratio below 90% in non-life and a cost/income ratio below 55% in banking by 2027.

