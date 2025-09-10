Akara Fund Shines with Sustainable Real Estate Gains
- Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK achieved a strong half-year performance with a return on investment of 2.56%, outperforming the KGAST Immo-Index Mixed by 75 basis points over a one-year period.
- The fund successfully executed two capital increases totaling CHF 185 million, reducing the borrowed capital ratio to 24.3% and increasing the EBIT margin to 78.5%.
- Strategic growth was achieved through targeted portfolio optimization, including the acquisition of three new properties valued at CHF 66 million and the sale of twelve properties generating capital gains of CHF 11 million.
- A construction pipeline with planned investments of around CHF 600 million by 2029 aims to create 950 new residential properties and 20,000 m² of commercial space, focusing on sustainable development.
- The fund plans a further issue in the fourth quarter of 2025, with favorable conditions in the real estate market.
- Akara Diversity PK fund is open to tax-exempt pension funds and social insurance and compensation funds in Switzerland, aiming for steady distribution, long-term value growth, and broad diversity.
