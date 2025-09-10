DAX, Oracle & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Oracle
|+39,39 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|+22,66 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|+21,20 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Galiano Gold
|-14,91 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Rubrik Registered (A)
|-16,57 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Synopsys
|-33,98 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|307
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|52
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Tesla
|44
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|36
|Rohstoffe
|BioNTech
|31
|Biotechnologie
|BYD
|29
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Oracle
Wochenperformance: +39,34 %
Platz 1
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +11,91 %
Platz 2
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 3
Galiano Gold
Wochenperformance: +8,91 %
Platz 4
Rubrik Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,00 %
Platz 5
Synopsys
Wochenperformance: -18,19 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -42,80 %
Platz 7
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 8
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 9
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: -9,44 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +13,13 %
Platz 11
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: +17,65 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Platz 13
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Platz 16
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +0,92 %
Platz 17
BYD
Wochenperformance: -2,67 %
Platz 18
