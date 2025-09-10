AGRANA: Anticipated EBIT Surge in 2025|26, Q2 Decline Eases

AGRANA expects a significant EBIT increase for the 2025|26 financial year, between +10% and +50%.

The EBIT decline in the second quarter of 2025|26 was less severe than anticipated, at around €22 million.

In the first half of 2025|26, AGRANA generated an EBIT of approximately €28 million, down from €56.6 million in H1 2024|25.

Group revenue for the first half of 2025|26 was around €1,692 million, compared to €1,861.7 million in H1 2024|25.

The positive performance in the Food & Beverage Solutions segment contributed to the better-than-expected EBIT results.

The outlook for the Agricultural Commodities & Specialities business area remains unfavorable, and the impact of geopolitical and economic factors on future performance is uncertain.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 09.10.2025.

