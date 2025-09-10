REMA TIP TOP Acquires Key Assets of Almex Group, Strengthening Global Position in Conveyor Technology (FOTO)
Poing near Munich, Germany (ots) - REMA TIP TOP acquires significant assets and
operations of the Canadian Almex Group. With the acquisition, the company
expands its portfolio in the area of conveyor belt vulcanizing systems and
herewith strengthens its position as the world's leading provider of integrated
conveying solutions.
"The integration of Almex into the REMA TIP TOP family marks a major milestone.
Together we combine technical excellence and innovation, top-class service
standards, and customer focus to drive global growth. Our customers will benefit
from expanded capacities and our worldwide service network," says Michael
Übelacker, CEO of the REMA TIP TOP Group.
In the course of the acquisition, Almex will maintain its brand identity, global
manufacturing network, and experienced teams. As one of the worldwide leading
manufacturers of vulcanizing presses, Almex complements the REMA TIP TOP Group
with additional technological strength and decades of expertise in the field.
This acquisition targets to utilize Almex's expertise to expand REMA TIP TOP's
product portfolio and to optimize efficiency in the supply chains.
Customers can expect a seamless transition and an even faster service from the
acquired Almex entities. In Mexico, Brazil, and Africa, REMA TIP TOP and Almex
Canada Ltd. will serve as channel partners.
With the integration in the REMA TIP TOP Group, Almex is granted access to
expanded research and development (R&D) capacities, international supply
networks, as well as a larger global customer base. The expertise of both
organizations is combined to develop next-generation solutions for conveyor
system operators worldwide. Joint teams have already commenced integration
planning, focusing clearly on business continuity and long-term customer value.
Founded in Parry Sound, Canada, in 1962, the Almex Group is today recognized as
a leading provider of conveyor belt vulcanization and splicing systems, with
installations in more than 120 countries. The company's production facilities
will remain in Canada, China and Spain. Operational companies in the
Netherlands, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, Chile, and Peru will also
remain unchanged under REMA TIP TOP.
About REMA TIP TOP
REMA TIP TOP is a globally operating system provider of services and products in
the field of conveying and treatment technology as well as tire repair. The
company has a global service network and offers a wide range of rubber products,
linings and coatings for both the industrial and automotive sectors. Over almost
a hundred years, the company has built up unique expertise in materials
development and industrial services and is active in the sectors REMA Conveying,
REMA Surface Protection and REMA Motion. At the end of the 2024 financial year,
REMA TIP TOP generated sales of about more than 1.5 billion euros. Worldwide the
company employs 10.000 employees and has more than 200 subsidiaries and
associated companies.
Further information on the company: http://www.rema-tiptop.com
Press Contact REMA TIP TOP AG:
Oliver Budde // livewelt agency
Mail: mailto:oliver.budde@livewelt.de
Phone: +49 5241 210 90 225
Web: http://www.rema-tiptop.com/press
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180908/6115227
OTS: REMA TIP TOP AG
