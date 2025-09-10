    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    REMA TIP TOP Acquires Key Assets of Almex Group, Strengthening Global Position in Conveyor Technology (FOTO)

    Poing near Munich, Germany (ots) - REMA TIP TOP acquires significant assets and
    operations of the Canadian Almex Group. With the acquisition, the company
    expands its portfolio in the area of conveyor belt vulcanizing systems and
    herewith strengthens its position as the world's leading provider of integrated
    conveying solutions.

    "The integration of Almex into the REMA TIP TOP family marks a major milestone.
    Together we combine technical excellence and innovation, top-class service
    standards, and customer focus to drive global growth. Our customers will benefit
    from expanded capacities and our worldwide service network," says Michael
    Übelacker, CEO of the REMA TIP TOP Group.

    In the course of the acquisition, Almex will maintain its brand identity, global
    manufacturing network, and experienced teams. As one of the worldwide leading
    manufacturers of vulcanizing presses, Almex complements the REMA TIP TOP Group
    with additional technological strength and decades of expertise in the field.
    This acquisition targets to utilize Almex's expertise to expand REMA TIP TOP's
    product portfolio and to optimize efficiency in the supply chains.

    Customers can expect a seamless transition and an even faster service from the
    acquired Almex entities. In Mexico, Brazil, and Africa, REMA TIP TOP and Almex
    Canada Ltd. will serve as channel partners.

    With the integration in the REMA TIP TOP Group, Almex is granted access to
    expanded research and development (R&D) capacities, international supply
    networks, as well as a larger global customer base. The expertise of both
    organizations is combined to develop next-generation solutions for conveyor
    system operators worldwide. Joint teams have already commenced integration
    planning, focusing clearly on business continuity and long-term customer value.

    Founded in Parry Sound, Canada, in 1962, the Almex Group is today recognized as
    a leading provider of conveyor belt vulcanization and splicing systems, with
    installations in more than 120 countries. The company's production facilities
    will remain in Canada, China and Spain. Operational companies in the
    Netherlands, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, Chile, and Peru will also
    remain unchanged under REMA TIP TOP.

    About REMA TIP TOP

    REMA TIP TOP is a globally operating system provider of services and products in
    the field of conveying and treatment technology as well as tire repair. The
    company has a global service network and offers a wide range of rubber products,
    linings and coatings for both the industrial and automotive sectors. Over almost
    a hundred years, the company has built up unique expertise in materials
    development and industrial services and is active in the sectors REMA Conveying,
    REMA Surface Protection and REMA Motion. At the end of the 2024 financial year,
    REMA TIP TOP generated sales of about more than 1.5 billion euros. Worldwide the
    company employs 10.000 employees and has more than 200 subsidiaries and
    associated companies.

    Further information on the company: http://www.rema-tiptop.com

