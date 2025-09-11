R&S Group Holding Registered (A) Shines with Strong H1 2025 Results
R&S Group has showcased impressive financial strides in the first half of 2025. With an EBIT of CHF 40.2 million and a net profit surge to CHF 28.8 million, the company is on a promising trajectory. Despite a slight dip in profitability due to the Kyte acquisition, CEO Eduardo Terzi remains optimistic, emphasizing growth markets and operational excellence.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- R&S Group reported an EBIT of CHF 40.2 million and an EBIT margin of 19.5% for H1 2025.
- Net profit increased to CHF 28.8 million, up from CHF 12.1 million in H1 2024.
- Free cash flow was CHF 5.2 million, affected by investments for future growth.
- The order backlog reached CHF 305.7 million, reflecting strong order intake of CHF 244.8 million.
- The company experienced a slight decline in profitability due to portfolio effects from the Kyte acquisition.
- CEO Eduardo Terzi emphasized the need to focus on growth markets and operational excellence to address future challenges.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 11.09.2025.
