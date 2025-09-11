Steyr Motors' C2 Certification in China Unlocks €100M Order Potential

Steyr Motors AG has obtained C2 emissions certification in China, enabling market penetration for its maritime engines.

The certification opens up new market opportunities in China, which has a total market potential of around EUR 5 billion annually.

The company anticipates an additional order potential of at least EUR 100 million by 2030 due to this certification.

China is the world's largest shipbuilding market, with Chinese shipyards securing 74% of global newbuilding orders in 2024.

The newly accessible markets for Steyr Motors include commercial fleets, government customers, and private leisure applications, with an estimated 40,000 engines per year.

Steyr Motors aims for a revenue increase of at least 40% in 2025, targeting around EUR 140 million in revenue and EUR 40 million in EBIT by 2027.

The next important date, Baader Investment Conference (September 22-25, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 22.09.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 51,60EUR and was up +3,51 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,78 % since publication.





