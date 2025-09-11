AFYREN's 2025 Mid-Year Financials Revealed: Key Insights Inside

AFYREN achieved continuous production at its plant, producing hundreds of tons of bio-based acids, with over 100 tons already commercialized for various clients.

The company maintained a solid cash position of €27.5 million as of June 30, 2025, with stable cash consumption compared to the previous year.

AFYREN expects to start generating significant production revenue in 2025, with the plant projected to reach breakeven (positive current EBITDA) within a few quarters.

The company is implementing an optimization program to increase production capacity by 20% to approximately 20,000 tons, which could raise projected EBITDA to €14 million.

AFYREN has secured contracts worth €165 million over the next few years, ensuring long-term commercial relationships with clients based on sustainability and innovation.

The company has received a "Responsible Care - Confirmed diagnosis" certification and improved its CSR rating to 85/100, reflecting its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

