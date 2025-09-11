Extension of credit lines continues stable support for Oryx Stainless' dynamic growth strategy (FOTO)

Mülheim an der Ruhr (ots) - Oryx Stainless Group has extended its existing

syndicated credit lines ahead of schedule. The volume of the asset-based

financing along the proven borrowing base concept amounts to EUR110 million. The

initial term is three years with an option to extend for up to two further

years. Furthermore, an increase in the credit volume to up to EUR130 million is

an optional component of the documentation.



The syndicated loan agreement primarily serves to provide flexible and

needs-based financing for the working capital of the European group companies

and collateral in connection with commodity hedging transactions. The recently

commissioned Oryx Stainless Malaysia site has been added as a new borrower. HSBC

Malaysia had already supported the long-term financing of the investment project

on site.







Oryx Stainless Thailand, which has been operating successfully in ASEAN for more

than 10 years and is now the market leader, was initially also financed through

the European credit agreement. After reaching the necessary size, an innovative

revolving credit facility amounting to one billion Thai baht has been

implemented since 2020 as part of a club deal with HSBC Thailand and the local

Kasikornbank.



The consortium in Europe, which has remained unchanged for many years, consists

of HSBC Germany as sole bookrunner, supported by

Rabobank as mandated lead arrangers. NRW.Bank and Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf

acted as lead arrangers.



Roland Mauss, CFO of Oryx Stainless, sums up: 'HSBC Germany and the Oryx

Stainless Group have enjoyed around twenty-five years of trusting and successful

cooperation. HSBC Germany and the other banks and financing partners have thus

contributed significantly to the above-average growth and sustainable

development of Oryx Stainless, enabling the group to become a global player in

the field of stainless steel recycling.'



The CEO of HSBC Germany, Dr Michael Schleef, emphasises: "We are delighted to

once again support Oryx Stainless Group in extending its syndicated credit

facility and to further assist the group with additional products and services

as it continues to develop as a global commodity supplier. The fruitful

cooperation and growth of the Oryx Stainless Group demonstrate the potential

that HSBC's combined strength in Europe and Asia can unleash."



About Oryx Stainless Group:



The Oryx Stainless Group , with its parent company Oryx Stainless Holding B.V.,

is a leading international group of companies specialising in the trade and

processing of recycled stainless steel as a sustainable raw material for

stainless steel production. Its customers include manufacturers of long and flat

stainless steel products worldwide. On the supplier side, Oryx Stainless has a

broad, continuously growing international procurement base. As a globally active

group of companies, good service and a smoothly functioning transport

infrastructure are essential. The company guarantees both with its locations in

Europe and Asia.



Contact:



Roland Mauss

Oryx Stainless

Telefon +49 208 58 09 0

mailto:mauss@oryx.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/6115603

OTS: Oryx Stainless AG







Asia has now become another core market for Oryx Stainless alongside Europe.Oryx Stainless Thailand, which has been operating successfully in ASEAN for morethan 10 years and is now the market leader, was initially also financed throughthe European credit agreement. After reaching the necessary size, an innovativerevolving credit facility amounting to one billion Thai baht has beenimplemented since 2020 as part of a club deal with HSBC Thailand and the localKasikornbank.The consortium in Europe, which has remained unchanged for many years, consistsof HSBC Germany as sole bookrunner, supported by Commerzbank , DZ Bank andRabobank as mandated lead arrangers. NRW.Bank and Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorfacted as lead arrangers.Roland Mauss, CFO of Oryx Stainless, sums up: 'HSBC Germany and the OryxStainless Group have enjoyed around twenty-five years of trusting and successfulcooperation. HSBC Germany and the other banks and financing partners have thuscontributed significantly to the above-average growth and sustainabledevelopment of Oryx Stainless, enabling the group to become a global player inthe field of stainless steel recycling.'The CEO of HSBC Germany, Dr Michael Schleef, emphasises: "We are delighted toonce again support Oryx Stainless Group in extending its syndicated creditfacility and to further assist the group with additional products and servicesas it continues to develop as a global commodity supplier. The fruitfulcooperation and growth of the Oryx Stainless Group demonstrate the potentialthat HSBC's combined strength in Europe and Asia can unleash."About Oryx Stainless Group:The Oryx Stainless Group , with its parent company Oryx Stainless Holding B.V.,is a leading international group of companies specialising in the trade andprocessing of recycled stainless steel as a sustainable raw material forstainless steel production. Its customers include manufacturers of long and flatstainless steel products worldwide. On the supplier side, Oryx Stainless has abroad, continuously growing international procurement base. As a globally activegroup of companies, good service and a smoothly functioning transportinfrastructure are essential. The company guarantees both with its locations inEurope and Asia.Contact:Roland MaussOryx StainlessTelefon +49 208 58 09 0mailto:mauss@oryx.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/6115603OTS: Oryx Stainless AG