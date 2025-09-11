    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Extension of credit lines continues stable support for Oryx Stainless' dynamic growth strategy (FOTO)

    Mülheim an der Ruhr (ots) - Oryx Stainless Group has extended its existing
    syndicated credit lines ahead of schedule. The volume of the asset-based
    financing along the proven borrowing base concept amounts to EUR110 million. The
    initial term is three years with an option to extend for up to two further
    years. Furthermore, an increase in the credit volume to up to EUR130 million is
    an optional component of the documentation.

    The syndicated loan agreement primarily serves to provide flexible and
    needs-based financing for the working capital of the European group companies
    and collateral in connection with commodity hedging transactions. The recently
    commissioned Oryx Stainless Malaysia site has been added as a new borrower. HSBC
    Malaysia had already supported the long-term financing of the investment project
    on site.

    Asia has now become another core market for Oryx Stainless alongside Europe.
    Oryx Stainless Thailand, which has been operating successfully in ASEAN for more
    than 10 years and is now the market leader, was initially also financed through
    the European credit agreement. After reaching the necessary size, an innovative
    revolving credit facility amounting to one billion Thai baht has been
    implemented since 2020 as part of a club deal with HSBC Thailand and the local
    Kasikornbank.

    The consortium in Europe, which has remained unchanged for many years, consists
    of HSBC Germany as sole bookrunner, supported by Commerzbank, DZ Bank and
    Rabobank as mandated lead arrangers. NRW.Bank and Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf
    acted as lead arrangers.

    Roland Mauss, CFO of Oryx Stainless, sums up: 'HSBC Germany and the Oryx
    Stainless Group have enjoyed around twenty-five years of trusting and successful
    cooperation. HSBC Germany and the other banks and financing partners have thus
    contributed significantly to the above-average growth and sustainable
    development of Oryx Stainless, enabling the group to become a global player in
    the field of stainless steel recycling.'

    The CEO of HSBC Germany, Dr Michael Schleef, emphasises: "We are delighted to
    once again support Oryx Stainless Group in extending its syndicated credit
    facility and to further assist the group with additional products and services
    as it continues to develop as a global commodity supplier. The fruitful
    cooperation and growth of the Oryx Stainless Group demonstrate the potential
    that HSBC's combined strength in Europe and Asia can unleash."

    About Oryx Stainless Group:

    The Oryx Stainless Group , with its parent company Oryx Stainless Holding B.V.,
    is a leading international group of companies specialising in the trade and
    processing of recycled stainless steel as a sustainable raw material for
    stainless steel production. Its customers include manufacturers of long and flat
    stainless steel products worldwide. On the supplier side, Oryx Stainless has a
    broad, continuously growing international procurement base. As a globally active
    group of companies, good service and a smoothly functioning transport
    infrastructure are essential. The company guarantees both with its locations in
    Europe and Asia.

    Contact:

    Roland Mauss
    Oryx Stainless
    Telefon +49 208 58 09 0
    mailto:mauss@oryx.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/6115603
    OTS: Oryx Stainless AG




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Extension of credit lines continues stable support for Oryx Stainless' dynamic growth strategy (FOTO) Oryx Stainless Group has extended its existing syndicated credit lines ahead of schedule. The volume of the asset-based financing along the proven borrowing base concept amounts to EUR110 million. The initial term is three years with an option to …