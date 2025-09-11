Extension of credit lines continues stable support for Oryx Stainless' dynamic growth strategy (FOTO)
Mülheim an der Ruhr (ots) - Oryx Stainless Group has extended its existing
syndicated credit lines ahead of schedule. The volume of the asset-based
financing along the proven borrowing base concept amounts to EUR110 million. The
initial term is three years with an option to extend for up to two further
years. Furthermore, an increase in the credit volume to up to EUR130 million is
an optional component of the documentation.
The syndicated loan agreement primarily serves to provide flexible and
needs-based financing for the working capital of the European group companies
and collateral in connection with commodity hedging transactions. The recently
commissioned Oryx Stainless Malaysia site has been added as a new borrower. HSBC
Malaysia had already supported the long-term financing of the investment project
on site.
syndicated credit lines ahead of schedule. The volume of the asset-based
financing along the proven borrowing base concept amounts to EUR110 million. The
initial term is three years with an option to extend for up to two further
years. Furthermore, an increase in the credit volume to up to EUR130 million is
an optional component of the documentation.
The syndicated loan agreement primarily serves to provide flexible and
needs-based financing for the working capital of the European group companies
and collateral in connection with commodity hedging transactions. The recently
commissioned Oryx Stainless Malaysia site has been added as a new borrower. HSBC
Malaysia had already supported the long-term financing of the investment project
on site.
Asia has now become another core market for Oryx Stainless alongside Europe.
Oryx Stainless Thailand, which has been operating successfully in ASEAN for more
than 10 years and is now the market leader, was initially also financed through
the European credit agreement. After reaching the necessary size, an innovative
revolving credit facility amounting to one billion Thai baht has been
implemented since 2020 as part of a club deal with HSBC Thailand and the local
Kasikornbank.
The consortium in Europe, which has remained unchanged for many years, consists
of HSBC Germany as sole bookrunner, supported by Commerzbank, DZ Bank and
Rabobank as mandated lead arrangers. NRW.Bank and Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf
acted as lead arrangers.
Roland Mauss, CFO of Oryx Stainless, sums up: 'HSBC Germany and the Oryx
Stainless Group have enjoyed around twenty-five years of trusting and successful
cooperation. HSBC Germany and the other banks and financing partners have thus
contributed significantly to the above-average growth and sustainable
development of Oryx Stainless, enabling the group to become a global player in
the field of stainless steel recycling.'
The CEO of HSBC Germany, Dr Michael Schleef, emphasises: "We are delighted to
once again support Oryx Stainless Group in extending its syndicated credit
facility and to further assist the group with additional products and services
as it continues to develop as a global commodity supplier. The fruitful
cooperation and growth of the Oryx Stainless Group demonstrate the potential
that HSBC's combined strength in Europe and Asia can unleash."
About Oryx Stainless Group:
The Oryx Stainless Group , with its parent company Oryx Stainless Holding B.V.,
is a leading international group of companies specialising in the trade and
processing of recycled stainless steel as a sustainable raw material for
stainless steel production. Its customers include manufacturers of long and flat
stainless steel products worldwide. On the supplier side, Oryx Stainless has a
broad, continuously growing international procurement base. As a globally active
group of companies, good service and a smoothly functioning transport
infrastructure are essential. The company guarantees both with its locations in
Europe and Asia.
Contact:
Roland Mauss
Oryx Stainless
Telefon +49 208 58 09 0
mailto:mauss@oryx.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/6115603
OTS: Oryx Stainless AG
Oryx Stainless Thailand, which has been operating successfully in ASEAN for more
than 10 years and is now the market leader, was initially also financed through
the European credit agreement. After reaching the necessary size, an innovative
revolving credit facility amounting to one billion Thai baht has been
implemented since 2020 as part of a club deal with HSBC Thailand and the local
Kasikornbank.
The consortium in Europe, which has remained unchanged for many years, consists
of HSBC Germany as sole bookrunner, supported by Commerzbank, DZ Bank and
Rabobank as mandated lead arrangers. NRW.Bank and Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf
acted as lead arrangers.
Roland Mauss, CFO of Oryx Stainless, sums up: 'HSBC Germany and the Oryx
Stainless Group have enjoyed around twenty-five years of trusting and successful
cooperation. HSBC Germany and the other banks and financing partners have thus
contributed significantly to the above-average growth and sustainable
development of Oryx Stainless, enabling the group to become a global player in
the field of stainless steel recycling.'
The CEO of HSBC Germany, Dr Michael Schleef, emphasises: "We are delighted to
once again support Oryx Stainless Group in extending its syndicated credit
facility and to further assist the group with additional products and services
as it continues to develop as a global commodity supplier. The fruitful
cooperation and growth of the Oryx Stainless Group demonstrate the potential
that HSBC's combined strength in Europe and Asia can unleash."
About Oryx Stainless Group:
The Oryx Stainless Group , with its parent company Oryx Stainless Holding B.V.,
is a leading international group of companies specialising in the trade and
processing of recycled stainless steel as a sustainable raw material for
stainless steel production. Its customers include manufacturers of long and flat
stainless steel products worldwide. On the supplier side, Oryx Stainless has a
broad, continuously growing international procurement base. As a globally active
group of companies, good service and a smoothly functioning transport
infrastructure are essential. The company guarantees both with its locations in
Europe and Asia.
Contact:
Roland Mauss
Oryx Stainless
Telefon +49 208 58 09 0
mailto:mauss@oryx.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/6115603
OTS: Oryx Stainless AG
Autor folgen