DAX, Opendoor Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Opendoor Technologies
|+50,90 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+20,58 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Red Cat Holdings
|+19,45 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Veritone
|-15,89 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Quantum
|-16,51 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Boss Energy
|-18,30 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|Nemetschek
|Informationstechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|294
|-
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|79
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|46
|Informationstechnologie
|BioNTech
|31
|Biotechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|27
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|26
|Rohstoffe
Platz 1
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +33,03 %
Platz 2
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Platz 3
Veritone
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 4
Quantum
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Platz 5
Boss Energy
Wochenperformance: -12,89 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -7,30 %
Platz 8
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +14,34 %
Platz 9
Nemetschek
Wochenperformance: +0,09 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -9,50 %
Platz 11
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: -28,03 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,11 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,87 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +1,40 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -4,84 %
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,34 %
Platz 18
