    Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Ten-year alliance leverages Infosys AI-first
    platforms to drive innovation, efficiency and agility across HanesBrands' IT
    Landscape

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a strategic alliance with HanesBrands Inc. (https://www.hanes.com/)
    (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in everyday iconic apparel. Under this ten-year
    engagement, Infosys will serve as HanesBrands' strategic collaborator in their
    digital, business applications and data landscape.

    As part of this collaboration, Infosys will deploy its proprietary
    platforms-Live Enterprise Automation Platform (LEAP), integrated within Infosys
    Topaz, (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) an AI-first suite
    of services, solutions, and platforms. This initiative will harness generative
    AI and AIOps technologies to help HanesBrands modernize core operations, enhance
    agility, simplify its IT landscape and unlock greater value from data.

    The alliance reflects a strong cultural alignment between Infosys and
    HanesBrands, grounded in a shared vision for innovation and operational
    excellence. By embracing AI-first technologies, intelligent automation and
    AIOps, HanesBrands is positioned to unlock hyper productivity, reduce
    operational complexity and accelerate its digital transformation.

    Scott Pleiman, Chief Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Technology Officer,
    HanesBrands, said, "As we continue to evolve our operational model, we sought an
    experienced collaborator with deep domain expertise and advanced capabilities in
    AI-driven transformation. Infosys' AI-first approach and proven ability to scale
    innovation aligned with our long-term vision for agility, efficiency and
    customer-centricity."

    Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said,
    "We are honored to support HanesBrands in its journey toward a future-ready
    enterprise. With a shared commitment to innovation, we aim to unlock significant
    business value and elevate customer experiences utilizing Infosys Topaz AI and
    AIOps capabilities, now further strengthened with LEAP."

    Through this initiative, HanesBrands will address key strategic priorities
    including technology optimization, resource efficiency and cultural
    alignment-empowered by Infosys' robust transformation capabilities and proven
    track record in the retail sector.

    About HanesBrands Inc.

    HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), the No. 1 seller of innerwear, is a socially
    responsible global leader in everyday iconic apparel with a mission to create a
