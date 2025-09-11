Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Ten-year alliance leverages Infosys AI-first

platforms to drive innovation, efficiency and agility across HanesBrands' IT

Landscape



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a strategic alliance with HanesBrands Inc. (https://www.hanes.com/)

(NYSE: HBI), a global leader in everyday iconic apparel. Under this ten-year

engagement, Infosys will serve as HanesBrands' strategic collaborator in their

digital, business applications and data landscape.





As part of this collaboration, Infosys will deploy its proprietaryplatforms-Live Enterprise Automation Platform (LEAP), integrated within InfosysTopaz, (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) an AI-first suiteof services, solutions, and platforms. This initiative will harness generativeAI and AIOps technologies to help HanesBrands modernize core operations, enhanceagility, simplify its IT landscape and unlock greater value from data.The alliance reflects a strong cultural alignment between Infosys andHanesBrands, grounded in a shared vision for innovation and operationalexcellence. By embracing AI-first technologies, intelligent automation andAIOps, HanesBrands is positioned to unlock hyper productivity, reduceoperational complexity and accelerate its digital transformation.Scott Pleiman, Chief Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Technology Officer,HanesBrands, said, "As we continue to evolve our operational model, we sought anexperienced collaborator with deep domain expertise and advanced capabilities inAI-driven transformation. Infosys' AI-first approach and proven ability to scaleinnovation aligned with our long-term vision for agility, efficiency andcustomer-centricity."Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said,"We are honored to support HanesBrands in its journey toward a future-readyenterprise. With a shared commitment to innovation, we aim to unlock significantbusiness value and elevate customer experiences utilizing Infosys Topaz AI andAIOps capabilities, now further strengthened with LEAP."Through this initiative, HanesBrands will address key strategic prioritiesincluding technology optimization, resource efficiency and culturalalignment-empowered by Infosys' robust transformation capabilities and proventrack record in the retail sector.About HanesBrands Inc.HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), the No. 1 seller of innerwear, is a sociallyresponsible global leader in everyday iconic apparel with a mission to create a