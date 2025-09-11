Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Ten-year alliance leverages Infosys AI-first
platforms to drive innovation, efficiency and agility across HanesBrands' IT
Landscape
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic alliance with HanesBrands Inc. (https://www.hanes.com/)
(NYSE: HBI), a global leader in everyday iconic apparel. Under this ten-year
engagement, Infosys will serve as HanesBrands' strategic collaborator in their
digital, business applications and data landscape.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will deploy its proprietary
platforms-Live Enterprise Automation Platform (LEAP), integrated within Infosys
Topaz, (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) an AI-first suite
of services, solutions, and platforms. This initiative will harness generative
AI and AIOps technologies to help HanesBrands modernize core operations, enhance
agility, simplify its IT landscape and unlock greater value from data.
The alliance reflects a strong cultural alignment between Infosys and
HanesBrands, grounded in a shared vision for innovation and operational
excellence. By embracing AI-first technologies, intelligent automation and
AIOps, HanesBrands is positioned to unlock hyper productivity, reduce
operational complexity and accelerate its digital transformation.
Scott Pleiman, Chief Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Technology Officer,
HanesBrands, said, "As we continue to evolve our operational model, we sought an
experienced collaborator with deep domain expertise and advanced capabilities in
AI-driven transformation. Infosys' AI-first approach and proven ability to scale
innovation aligned with our long-term vision for agility, efficiency and
customer-centricity."
Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said,
"We are honored to support HanesBrands in its journey toward a future-ready
enterprise. With a shared commitment to innovation, we aim to unlock significant
business value and elevate customer experiences utilizing Infosys Topaz AI and
AIOps capabilities, now further strengthened with LEAP."
Through this initiative, HanesBrands will address key strategic priorities
including technology optimization, resource efficiency and cultural
alignment-empowered by Infosys' robust transformation capabilities and proven
track record in the retail sector.
About HanesBrands Inc.
HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), the No. 1 seller of innerwear, is a socially
responsible global leader in everyday iconic apparel with a mission to create a
