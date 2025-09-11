FEV and Chiyoda combine expertise for sustainable energy solutions (FOTO)

Aachen (ots) - FEV, a leading global engineering and consulting service provider

for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with the

Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda). The company is one of the world's

leading integrated engineering firms, active in a wide range of business areas

including energy, decarbonization, and life sciences.



With the combined competences of both companies, customers benefit from

comprehensive support in the planning, implementation, and operation of

sustainable energy infrastructure projects. These include production facilities

for sustainable fuels, as well as energy systems for industrial parks, charging

infrastructure for electric vehicles, and data centers.





"Partnering with Chiyoda means joining forces with a globally recognized leader

whose expertise perfectly complements FEV's. Together, we are uniquely

positioned to deliver even more comprehensive support to our

customers-particularly across the Asian market-as they navigate the

transformation of the energy industry," said Johannes Buchmann, Group Vice

President FEV energy + resources.



FEV boasts extensive engineering and consulting experience across the entire

energy value chain and has proven these capabilities in numerous projects. These

include assignments for the federal German government, the development of

electrolysis technology, and the energy optimization of industrial plants.

Today, FEV supports its customers from the development of ideas and the

identification of potential business cases and stakeholders, through technical

and economic evaluations, to feasibility studies and process and plant design.



Chiyoda brings extensive experience in realizing sustainable plants worldwide.

"With this partnership, both companies are strengthening their existing

expertise offering attractive options of services to our potential global

customers," said Kimiho Sakurai, Vice President, Division Director, Business

Development of Chiyoda Corporation.



The joint offering will also be expanded to include other complex,

energy-intensive ecosystems.



