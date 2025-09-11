FEV and Chiyoda combine expertise for sustainable energy solutions (FOTO)
Aachen (ots) - FEV, a leading global engineering and consulting service provider
for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with the
Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda). The company is one of the world's
leading integrated engineering firms, active in a wide range of business areas
including energy, decarbonization, and life sciences.
With the combined competences of both companies, customers benefit from
comprehensive support in the planning, implementation, and operation of
sustainable energy infrastructure projects. These include production facilities
for sustainable fuels, as well as energy systems for industrial parks, charging
infrastructure for electric vehicles, and data centers.
"Partnering with Chiyoda means joining forces with a globally recognized leader
whose expertise perfectly complements FEV's. Together, we are uniquely
positioned to deliver even more comprehensive support to our
customers-particularly across the Asian market-as they navigate the
transformation of the energy industry," said Johannes Buchmann, Group Vice
President FEV energy + resources.
FEV boasts extensive engineering and consulting experience across the entire
energy value chain and has proven these capabilities in numerous projects. These
include assignments for the federal German government, the development of
electrolysis technology, and the energy optimization of industrial plants.
Today, FEV supports its customers from the development of ideas and the
identification of potential business cases and stakeholders, through technical
and economic evaluations, to feasibility studies and process and plant design.
Chiyoda brings extensive experience in realizing sustainable plants worldwide.
"With this partnership, both companies are strengthening their existing
expertise offering attractive options of services to our potential global
customers," said Kimiho Sakurai, Vice President, Division Director, Business
Development of Chiyoda Corporation.
The joint offering will also be expanded to include other complex,
energy-intensive ecosystems.
Complete press release: https://fev.group/6c6cc2
Media Contact:
Marius Strasdat, mailto:strasdat@fev.com, +49-241-56896452
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6115901
OTS: FEV Group
