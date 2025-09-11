    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsChiyoda AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Chiyoda
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FEV and Chiyoda combine expertise for sustainable energy solutions (FOTO)

    Aachen (ots) - FEV, a leading global engineering and consulting service provider
    for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with the
    Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda). The company is one of the world's
    leading integrated engineering firms, active in a wide range of business areas
    including energy, decarbonization, and life sciences.

    With the combined competences of both companies, customers benefit from
    comprehensive support in the planning, implementation, and operation of
    sustainable energy infrastructure projects. These include production facilities
    for sustainable fuels, as well as energy systems for industrial parks, charging
    infrastructure for electric vehicles, and data centers.

    "Partnering with Chiyoda means joining forces with a globally recognized leader
    whose expertise perfectly complements FEV's. Together, we are uniquely
    positioned to deliver even more comprehensive support to our
    customers-particularly across the Asian market-as they navigate the
    transformation of the energy industry," said Johannes Buchmann, Group Vice
    President FEV energy + resources.

    FEV boasts extensive engineering and consulting experience across the entire
    energy value chain and has proven these capabilities in numerous projects. These
    include assignments for the federal German government, the development of
    electrolysis technology, and the energy optimization of industrial plants.
    Today, FEV supports its customers from the development of ideas and the
    identification of potential business cases and stakeholders, through technical
    and economic evaluations, to feasibility studies and process and plant design.

    Chiyoda brings extensive experience in realizing sustainable plants worldwide.
    "With this partnership, both companies are strengthening their existing
    expertise offering attractive options of services to our potential global
    customers," said Kimiho Sakurai, Vice President, Division Director, Business
    Development of Chiyoda Corporation.

    The joint offering will also be expanded to include other complex,
    energy-intensive ecosystems.

    Complete press release: https://fev.group/6c6cc2

    Media Contact:

    Marius Strasdat, mailto:strasdat@fev.com, +49-241-56896452

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6115901
    OTS: FEV Group




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FEV and Chiyoda combine expertise for sustainable energy solutions (FOTO) FEV, a leading global engineering and consulting service provider for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with the Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda). The company is one of the world's leading integrated engineering …