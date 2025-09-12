Homann Holz 7.50% Bond: Solid H1 2025 Growth & Results
Homann Holzwerkstoffe's resilience shines through as it reports a revenue rise and strategic investments, setting the stage for future growth despite current earnings challenges.
- Homann Holzwerkstoffe reported a slight revenue increase to EUR 195.0 million in the first half of 2025, despite challenging market conditions and one-time effects.
- Adjusted operating EBITDA decreased to EUR 22.1 million from EUR 28.4 million in the previous year, with the EBITDA margin falling to 11.3%.
- The company issued a new 7-year bond and extended financing in Lithuania, securing long-term financial stability.
- Investments were made for the modernization and expansion of the Losheim plant, and a new production site in the USA is planned.
- The half-year result was EUR -2.7 million, with equity slightly decreasing to EUR 195.4 million, and the equity ratio declining to 31.6%.
- Management expects revenues in the second half of 2025 to slightly exceed the previous year's level, but the full-year earnings forecast is below the previous year's due to one-time effects.
The price of Homann Holz 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 103,13EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,67 %
+0,15 %
-1,44 %
+2,90 %
+1,96 %
