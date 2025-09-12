EU decides on Teams bundling - alfaview welcomes EU commitments for Microsoft /EU Commission decision brings fairer market conditions for all providers (FOTO)

Karlsruhe (ots Karlsruhe) - The European Commission today made Microsoft's

proposed commitments in the Teams I (AT.40721) and Teams II (AT.40873)

proceedings binding. alfaview gmbh, the complainant in the proceedings, welcomes

this outcome as a significant step toward greater freedom of choice and

innovation in the market for collaboration and video conferencing solutions.



The proceedings were initiated due to the inclusion of Microsoft Teams in the

Office suites. As the sole European complainant - with its own video

conferencing solution in direct competition with Teams - alfaview contributed

its technical expertise and market experience to the discussions with the

Commission and Microsoft. In doing so, alfaview made a decisive contribution to

a solution that creates more freedom of choice, innovation, and fair conditions

for all market participants in Europe. To pave the way for this binding

agreement, alfaview withdrew its complaint to the EU Commission a few weeks ago.







commitment to enforcing competition law in the European Union. We welcome the

fact that Microsoft approached the Commission with constructive proposals to

resolve the conflict and are pleased that alfaview was able to contribute to a

solution through close dialogue with the EU Commission and numerous intensive

discussions with Microsoft. This decision will strengthen Europe's digital

competitiveness. At the same time, it sends an important signal for Europe's

digital sovereignty: fair market conditions not only promote technological

diversity, but also secure the long-term innovative strength of the European

market." - Niko Fostiropoulos, founder and CEO of alfaview.



The most important commitments at a glance:



Office without Teams : Microsoft will offer versions of Office 365 and Microsoft

365 in the European Economic Area without Teams, with price differences

depending on the package. Discounts will apply equally to both versions in the

future.



Change options : Customers can switch easily from an Office version with Teams

to a version without Teams at any time and use it worldwide.



Interoperability and integration : Competitors will have access to Microsoft

services and APIs to integrate their solutions into core applications such as

Outlook, Calendar, or OneDrive. In addition, an SDK will be provided that allows

Office web applications to be embedded in their own products.



Data portability : EEA customers can export their Teams messaging data in full

and reuse it in competing solutions.



Duration and control : Office suites without Teams will have to be offered for





