EU decides on Teams bundling - alfaview welcomes EU commitments for Microsoft /EU Commission decision brings fairer market conditions for all providers (FOTO)
Karlsruhe (ots Karlsruhe) - The European Commission today made Microsoft's
proposed commitments in the Teams I (AT.40721) and Teams II (AT.40873)
proceedings binding. alfaview gmbh, the complainant in the proceedings, welcomes
this outcome as a significant step toward greater freedom of choice and
innovation in the market for collaboration and video conferencing solutions.
The proceedings were initiated due to the inclusion of Microsoft Teams in the
Office suites. As the sole European complainant - with its own video
conferencing solution in direct competition with Teams - alfaview contributed
its technical expertise and market experience to the discussions with the
Commission and Microsoft. In doing so, alfaview made a decisive contribution to
a solution that creates more freedom of choice, innovation, and fair conditions
for all market participants in Europe. To pave the way for this binding
agreement, alfaview withdrew its complaint to the EU Commission a few weeks ago.
proposed commitments in the Teams I (AT.40721) and Teams II (AT.40873)
proceedings binding. alfaview gmbh, the complainant in the proceedings, welcomes
this outcome as a significant step toward greater freedom of choice and
innovation in the market for collaboration and video conferencing solutions.
The proceedings were initiated due to the inclusion of Microsoft Teams in the
Office suites. As the sole European complainant - with its own video
conferencing solution in direct competition with Teams - alfaview contributed
its technical expertise and market experience to the discussions with the
Commission and Microsoft. In doing so, alfaview made a decisive contribution to
a solution that creates more freedom of choice, innovation, and fair conditions
for all market participants in Europe. To pave the way for this binding
agreement, alfaview withdrew its complaint to the EU Commission a few weeks ago.
"We would like to express our sincere thanks to the EU Commission for its
commitment to enforcing competition law in the European Union. We welcome the
fact that Microsoft approached the Commission with constructive proposals to
resolve the conflict and are pleased that alfaview was able to contribute to a
solution through close dialogue with the EU Commission and numerous intensive
discussions with Microsoft. This decision will strengthen Europe's digital
competitiveness. At the same time, it sends an important signal for Europe's
digital sovereignty: fair market conditions not only promote technological
diversity, but also secure the long-term innovative strength of the European
market." - Niko Fostiropoulos, founder and CEO of alfaview.
The most important commitments at a glance:
Office without Teams : Microsoft will offer versions of Office 365 and Microsoft
365 in the European Economic Area without Teams, with price differences
depending on the package. Discounts will apply equally to both versions in the
future.
Change options : Customers can switch easily from an Office version with Teams
to a version without Teams at any time and use it worldwide.
Interoperability and integration : Competitors will have access to Microsoft
services and APIs to integrate their solutions into core applications such as
Outlook, Calendar, or OneDrive. In addition, an SDK will be provided that allows
Office web applications to be embedded in their own products.
Data portability : EEA customers can export their Teams messaging data in full
and reuse it in competing solutions.
Duration and control : Office suites without Teams will have to be offered for
commitment to enforcing competition law in the European Union. We welcome the
fact that Microsoft approached the Commission with constructive proposals to
resolve the conflict and are pleased that alfaview was able to contribute to a
solution through close dialogue with the EU Commission and numerous intensive
discussions with Microsoft. This decision will strengthen Europe's digital
competitiveness. At the same time, it sends an important signal for Europe's
digital sovereignty: fair market conditions not only promote technological
diversity, but also secure the long-term innovative strength of the European
market." - Niko Fostiropoulos, founder and CEO of alfaview.
The most important commitments at a glance:
Office without Teams : Microsoft will offer versions of Office 365 and Microsoft
365 in the European Economic Area without Teams, with price differences
depending on the package. Discounts will apply equally to both versions in the
future.
Change options : Customers can switch easily from an Office version with Teams
to a version without Teams at any time and use it worldwide.
Interoperability and integration : Competitors will have access to Microsoft
services and APIs to integrate their solutions into core applications such as
Outlook, Calendar, or OneDrive. In addition, an SDK will be provided that allows
Office web applications to be embedded in their own products.
Data portability : EEA customers can export their Teams messaging data in full
and reuse it in competing solutions.
Duration and control : Office suites without Teams will have to be offered for
Autor folgen