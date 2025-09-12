EU decides on Teams bundling - alfaview welcomes EU commitments for Microsoft /EU Commission decision brings fairer market conditions for all providers (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Karlsruhe (ots Karlsruhe) - The European Commission today made Microsoft's
    proposed commitments in the Teams I (AT.40721) and Teams II (AT.40873)
    proceedings binding. alfaview gmbh, the complainant in the proceedings, welcomes
    this outcome as a significant step toward greater freedom of choice and
    innovation in the market for collaboration and video conferencing solutions.

    The proceedings were initiated due to the inclusion of Microsoft Teams in the
    Office suites. As the sole European complainant - with its own video
    conferencing solution in direct competition with Teams - alfaview contributed
    its technical expertise and market experience to the discussions with the
    Commission and Microsoft. In doing so, alfaview made a decisive contribution to
    a solution that creates more freedom of choice, innovation, and fair conditions
    for all market participants in Europe. To pave the way for this binding
    agreement, alfaview withdrew its complaint to the EU Commission a few weeks ago.

    "We would like to express our sincere thanks to the EU Commission for its
    commitment to enforcing competition law in the European Union. We welcome the
    fact that Microsoft approached the Commission with constructive proposals to
    resolve the conflict and are pleased that alfaview was able to contribute to a
    solution through close dialogue with the EU Commission and numerous intensive
    discussions with Microsoft. This decision will strengthen Europe's digital
    competitiveness. At the same time, it sends an important signal for Europe's
    digital sovereignty: fair market conditions not only promote technological
    diversity, but also secure the long-term innovative strength of the European
    market." - Niko Fostiropoulos, founder and CEO of alfaview.

    The most important commitments at a glance:

    Office without Teams : Microsoft will offer versions of Office 365 and Microsoft
    365 in the European Economic Area without Teams, with price differences
    depending on the package. Discounts will apply equally to both versions in the
    future.

    Change options : Customers can switch easily from an Office version with Teams
    to a version without Teams at any time and use it worldwide.

    Interoperability and integration : Competitors will have access to Microsoft
    services and APIs to integrate their solutions into core applications such as
    Outlook, Calendar, or OneDrive. In addition, an SDK will be provided that allows
    Office web applications to be embedded in their own products.

    Data portability : EEA customers can export their Teams messaging data in full
    and reuse it in competing solutions.

    Duration and control : Office suites without Teams will have to be offered for
