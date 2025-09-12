#farewellB757
Condor celebrates the end of an era / Germany's last Boeing 757-300 takes off for a farewell flight on November 5, 2025 (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) - Condor will bid farewell to its last Boeing 757-300 in
November, marking the end of the Boeing era after 35 years. To honor the
occasion, Condor will operate a farewell flight on November 5, 2025, carrying
long-standing companions and 757 fans. A total of 75 tickets will be auctioned
via the Condor Shop starting September 22, 2025:
https://shop.condor.com/pages/boeing-757
The farewell flight will depart from Frankfurt for Vienna, where the Boeing 757
will be honored with a dedicated event. To conclude the day, the world's highest
party will take place on the return flight.
"By bidding farewell to the Boeing 757, an era at Condor comes to an end," said
Christian Schmitt, COO of Condor. "At the same time, this marks the beginning of
a new chapter with an all-Airbus fleet. Moreover, Condor has become more than a
leisure airline, as evidenced by our new city destinations. That is why our
farewell flight combines the nostalgia of our last B757 with a joyful look into
the future, symbolized by our city destination Vienna."
Those unable to secure a ticket can still experience the last Boeing 757-300
until early November. According to current plans, Condor will operate six B757s
until the end of October, connecting Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with popular
destinations in the Mediterranean. The final scheduled flights are planned for
Frankfurt-Antalya-Frankfurt and Munich-Antalya-Munich between October 27 and 31,
2025. Additionally, a B757 will operate Düsseldorf-Palma-Düsseldorf on October
29 and Frankfurt-Hurghada-Frankfurt on November 2.
Flights can be booked online at http://www.condor.com or at all travel agencies.
Contact:
Condor Airlines
Corporate Communications
+49 6107 939 7804
mailto:kommunikation@condor.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79270/6116419
OTS: Condor Flugdienst GmbH
Autor folgen