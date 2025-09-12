    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    #farewellB757

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Condor celebrates the end of an era / Germany's last Boeing 757-300 takes off for a farewell flight on November 5, 2025 (FOTO)

    Frankfurt (ots) - Condor will bid farewell to its last Boeing 757-300 in
    November, marking the end of the Boeing era after 35 years. To honor the
    occasion, Condor will operate a farewell flight on November 5, 2025, carrying
    long-standing companions and 757 fans. A total of 75 tickets will be auctioned
    via the Condor Shop starting September 22, 2025:
    https://shop.condor.com/pages/boeing-757

    The farewell flight will depart from Frankfurt for Vienna, where the Boeing 757
    will be honored with a dedicated event. To conclude the day, the world's highest
    party will take place on the return flight.

    "By bidding farewell to the Boeing 757, an era at Condor comes to an end," said
    Christian Schmitt, COO of Condor. "At the same time, this marks the beginning of
    a new chapter with an all-Airbus fleet. Moreover, Condor has become more than a
    leisure airline, as evidenced by our new city destinations. That is why our
    farewell flight combines the nostalgia of our last B757 with a joyful look into
    the future, symbolized by our city destination Vienna."

    Those unable to secure a ticket can still experience the last Boeing 757-300
    until early November. According to current plans, Condor will operate six B757s
    until the end of October, connecting Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with popular
    destinations in the Mediterranean. The final scheduled flights are planned for
    Frankfurt-Antalya-Frankfurt and Munich-Antalya-Munich between October 27 and 31,
    2025. Additionally, a B757 will operate Düsseldorf-Palma-Düsseldorf on October
    29 and Frankfurt-Hurghada-Frankfurt on November 2.

    Flights can be booked online at http://www.condor.com or at all travel agencies.

    Contact:

    Condor Airlines
    Corporate Communications
    +49 6107 939 7804
    mailto:kommunikation@condor.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79270/6116419
    OTS: Condor Flugdienst GmbH




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    #farewellB757 Condor celebrates the end of an era / Germany's last Boeing 757-300 takes off for a farewell flight on November 5, 2025 (FOTO) Condor will bid farewell to its last Boeing 757-300 in November, marking the end of the Boeing era after 35 years. To honor the occasion, Condor will operate a farewell flight on November 5, 2025, carrying long-standing companions and 757 fans. A …