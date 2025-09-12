Condor celebrates the end of an era / Germany's last Boeing 757-300 takes off for a farewell flight on November 5, 2025 (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - Condor will bid farewell to its last Boeing 757-300 in

November, marking the end of the Boeing era after 35 years. To honor the

occasion, Condor will operate a farewell flight on November 5, 2025, carrying

long-standing companions and 757 fans. A total of 75 tickets will be auctioned

via the Condor Shop starting September 22, 2025:

https://shop.condor.com/pages/boeing-757



The farewell flight will depart from Frankfurt for Vienna, where the Boeing 757

will be honored with a dedicated event. To conclude the day, the world's highest

party will take place on the return flight.





"By bidding farewell to the Boeing 757, an era at Condor comes to an end," said

Christian Schmitt, COO of Condor. "At the same time, this marks the beginning of

a new chapter with an all-Airbus fleet. Moreover, Condor has become more than a

leisure airline, as evidenced by our new city destinations. That is why our

farewell flight combines the nostalgia of our last B757 with a joyful look into

the future, symbolized by our city destination Vienna."



Those unable to secure a ticket can still experience the last Boeing 757-300

until early November. According to current plans, Condor will operate six B757s

until the end of October, connecting Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with popular

destinations in the Mediterranean. The final scheduled flights are planned for

Frankfurt-Antalya-Frankfurt and Munich-Antalya-Munich between October 27 and 31,

2025. Additionally, a B757 will operate Düsseldorf-Palma-Düsseldorf on October

29 and Frankfurt-Hurghada-Frankfurt on November 2.



Flights can be booked online at http://www.condor.com or at all travel agencies.



Contact:



Condor Airlines

Corporate Communications

+49 6107 939 7804

mailto:kommunikation@condor.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79270/6116419

OTS: Condor Flugdienst GmbH







