Ottobock Eyes 2025 IPO for Market Debut
Ottobock, a pioneer in human bionics, is set to make waves with its upcoming IPO, leveraging its innovation prowess and global reach to secure €100 million for future growth.
- Ottobock plans to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by the end of 2025, subject to market conditions.
- The IPO aims to raise targeted gross proceeds of EUR 100 million through a combination of existing shares and newly issued shares from a capital increase.
- Ottobock is a global leader in human bionics, specializing in prosthetics, neuro-orthotics, and exoskeletons, with a strong focus on innovation and technology development.
- The company has demonstrated robust financial performance, with an average organic revenue growth of 11.2% from 2022 to 2024 and an underlying core EBITDA margin of 22.4% in 2024.
- Ottobock operates a scalable business model with a significant international presence, including around 400 patient care clinics and a workforce of nearly 9,300 employees across 45 countries.
- The management team, supported by the founding Näder family, is committed to long-term growth and innovation, with a focus on improving mobility solutions and expanding market access.
