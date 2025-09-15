    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOracle AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Oracle

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 15.09.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 15.09.25
    Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 15.09.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,50 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+0,14 %), Oracle Corporation (+0,40 %), Rheinmetall AG (+2,22 %), Apple Inc. (+0,78 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    Oracle Corporation UJ5NMX Long 4,76 528,67 Tsd.
    DAX Performance UQ0A55 Short 49,58 164,63 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG SX278L Long 3,08 93,15 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY7618 Long 36,90 83,97 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY759G Long 33,40 77,80 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Apple Inc. SU9GXF Long 3,87 60,47 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PC7WPN Short 13,48 32,36 Tsd.
    Banco Santander DY29RH Long 3,11 26,90 Tsd.
    EUR/USD (Euro / US Dollar) PL7K5R Long 13,53 25,34 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PC7WN4 Short 12,15 21,75 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PU99T6 4,92 Mio.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PU99VR 1,94 Mio.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PU99VV 1,42 Mio.
    DAX Performance
    Reverse Cap
    		DQ4SR4 427,67 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		PC5K2B 213,62 Tsd.



    Markt Bote
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
