Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 15.09.25
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 15.09.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,50 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+0,14 %), Oracle Corporation (+0,40 %), Rheinmetall AG (+2,22 %), Apple Inc. (+0,78 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|Oracle Corporation
|UJ5NMX
|Long
|4,76
|528,67 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|UQ0A55
|Short
|49,58
|164,63 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|SX278L
|Long
|3,08
|93,15 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY7618
|Long
|36,90
|83,97 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY759G
|Long
|33,40
|77,80 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Apple Inc.
|SU9GXF
|Long
|3,87
|60,47 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PC7WPN
|Short
|13,48
|32,36 Tsd.
|Banco Santander
|DY29RH
|Long
|3,11
|26,90 Tsd.
|EUR/USD (Euro / US Dollar)
|PL7K5R
|Long
|13,53
|25,34 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PC7WN4
|Short
|12,15
|21,75 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PU99T6
|4,92 Mio.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PU99VR
|1,94 Mio.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PU99VV
|1,42 Mio.
|DAX Performance
|
Reverse Cap
|DQ4SR4
|427,67 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|PC5K2B
|213,62 Tsd.
