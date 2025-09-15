LPKF Laser & Electronics Cuts 2025 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has lowered its forecast for the 2025 financial year.

The decision was made after reviewing US customs regulations and their impact on customer projects, with many customers reorganizing supply chains and postponing projects.

LPKF now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 115 to 125 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 125 to 140 million, and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0% to 5%, down from 6% to 9%.

The company is intensifying cost-saving measures and has launched a program to make its structures and processes more resilient to market volatility.

The North American business remains steady, while European customers are cautious, and investment willingness is less restricted in Asia.

Adjusted EBIT is defined as EBIT adjusted for restructuring and severance costs, with expected costs of 1–2% of revenue for fiscal year 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.10.2025.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 6,8850EUR and was down -4,71 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.722,13PKT (+0,97 %).





