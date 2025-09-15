LPKF Laser & Electronics Cuts 2025 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE revises its 2025 forecast, citing US customs impacts and shifting supply chains, with revenues now at EUR 115-125 million and EBIT margins at 0%-5%.
- LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has lowered its forecast for the 2025 financial year.
- The decision was made after reviewing US customs regulations and their impact on customer projects, with many customers reorganizing supply chains and postponing projects.
- LPKF now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 115 to 125 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 125 to 140 million, and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0% to 5%, down from 6% to 9%.
- The company is intensifying cost-saving measures and has launched a program to make its structures and processes more resilient to market volatility.
- The North American business remains steady, while European customers are cautious, and investment willingness is less restricted in Asia.
- Adjusted EBIT is defined as EBIT adjusted for restructuring and severance costs, with expected costs of 1–2% of revenue for fiscal year 2025.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.10.2025.
