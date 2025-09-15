    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLPKF Laser & Electronics AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics
    LPKF's 'North Star' Initiative: Securing Profitable Futures

    LPKF Laser & Electronics SE launches the 'North Star' initiative to enhance profitability, focusing on strategic optimizations amid market challenges, while pursuing growth and innovation globally.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has launched the "North Star" initiative to strengthen long-term profitability and increase the EBIT margin to double digits.
    • The initiative aims to optimize organizational structures and processes to reduce the impact of revenue fluctuations on earnings.
    • LPKF faced a challenging market environment with rising costs and stagnating sales, leading to the implementation of a cost-cutting program in 2024.
    • The "North Star" initiative includes five key areas: operations, research & development, sales, administration & infrastructure, and service, supported by a consulting firm.
    • LPKF pursues a dual strategy of driving organic growth in its core business and expanding into new markets with innovative technologies like LIDE.
    • LPKF is a high-tech engineering company headquartered in Garbsen, Germany, operating worldwide with around 700 employees, and its shares are traded on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.10.2025.

    The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 7,0850EUR and was down -1,94 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.691,85PKT (+0,78 %).


    LPKF Laser & Electronics

    -2,63 %
    -8,64 %
    -9,67 %
    -11,23 %
    -17,83 %
    -13,43 %
    -67,17 %
    -14,70 %
    -38,79 %
    ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000





