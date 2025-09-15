LPKF's 'North Star' Initiative: Securing Profitable Futures

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has launched the "North Star" initiative to strengthen long-term profitability and increase the EBIT margin to double digits.

The initiative aims to optimize organizational structures and processes to reduce the impact of revenue fluctuations on earnings.

LPKF faced a challenging market environment with rising costs and stagnating sales, leading to the implementation of a cost-cutting program in 2024.

The "North Star" initiative includes five key areas: operations, research & development, sales, administration & infrastructure, and service, supported by a consulting firm.

LPKF pursues a dual strategy of driving organic growth in its core business and expanding into new markets with innovative technologies like LIDE.

LPKF is a high-tech engineering company headquartered in Garbsen, Germany, operating worldwide with around 700 employees, and its shares are traded on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

