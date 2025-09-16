Petra Preining Takes Helm as CFO at PIERER Mobility & KTM AG
Petra Preining takes the helm as CFO at PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG, promising to steer the company towards growth with her seasoned expertise.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- Petra Preining has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG, effective September 16, 2025.
- Her appointment follows a decision by the Supervisory Board to expand the Executive Board with the CFO position until December 31, 2028.
- Preining will oversee accounting, tax, treasury, controlling, risk management, investor relations, and IT.
- She has extensive international experience, previously serving as CFO at AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG and Semperit AG Holding.
- CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed confidence that Preining's expertise will help the company achieve sustainable growth and strengthen trust with stakeholders.
- The announcement is part of a legal disclosure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale.
