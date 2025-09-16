    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    Petra Preining Takes Helm as CFO at PIERER Mobility & KTM AG

    Petra Preining takes the helm as CFO at PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG, promising to steer the company towards growth with her seasoned expertise.

    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • Petra Preining has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG, effective September 16, 2025.
    • Her appointment follows a decision by the Supervisory Board to expand the Executive Board with the CFO position until December 31, 2028.
    • Preining will oversee accounting, tax, treasury, controlling, risk management, investor relations, and IT.
    • She has extensive international experience, previously serving as CFO at AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG and Semperit AG Holding.
    • CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed confidence that Preining's expertise will help the company achieve sustainable growth and strengthen trust with stakeholders.
    • The announcement is part of a legal disclosure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
