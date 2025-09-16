Tesla, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+26,48 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|High Tide
|+8,13 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+7,87 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Rocket Lab Corporation
|-4,35 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Zijin Mining Group (H)
|-4,88 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|New China Life Insurance (H)
|-5,10 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Fuels
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Oracle
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tesla
|85
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|BioNTech
|34
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|ThyssenKrupp
|26
|Stahl und Bergbau
|TeamViewer
|24
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|23
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|22
|Pharmaindustrie
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +117,19 %
Platz 1
High Tide
Wochenperformance: +20,00 %
Platz 2
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +52,49 %
Platz 3
Rocket Lab Corporation
Wochenperformance: +8,96 %
Platz 4
Zijin Mining Group (H)
Wochenperformance: +2,70 %
Platz 5
New China Life Insurance (H)
Wochenperformance: -4,16 %
Platz 6
Energy Fuels
Wochenperformance: +19,49 %
Platz 7
Oracle
Wochenperformance: +27,96 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +15,43 %
Platz 9
Republic Technologies Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +14,78 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +4,80 %
Platz 11
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -4,38 %
Platz 12
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +20,27 %
Platz 13
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,40 %
Platz 14
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +8,12 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -4,75 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,33 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -3,12 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte