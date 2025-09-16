MPH Health Care: 2025 Mid-Year NAV Hits €205.1M, Shares at €47.91
MPH Health Care AG's financial journey in early 2025 is marked by significant challenges and strategic resilience, as reflected in its latest financial report.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- MPH Health Care AG reported a net asset value (NAV) of EUR 205.1 million for the first half of 2025, equating to EUR 47.91 per share.
- The equity ratio slightly decreased from 95.5% at the end of 2024 to 93.7% as of June 30, 2025.
- The company's equity decreased by 26% from EUR 277.9 million at the end of 2024 to EUR 205.1 million by mid-2025.
- The IFRS result for the period showed a significant decline, from EUR 74.5 million in June 2024 to EUR -72.7 million in June 2025, primarily due to fair value losses from investments.
- M1 Kliniken AG, a key investment, reported a 9.4% increase in revenue to EUR 183.5 million and a 19% rise in net profit to EUR 12.5 million for the first half of 2025.
- A dividend of EUR 1.20 per share was approved at the Annual General Meeting, consistent with the previous year’s distribution policy.
The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 18,500EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
-0,27 %
+8,02 %
+1,07 %
-3,08 %
-25,79 %
+40,67 %
-28,33 %
-10,62 %
-38,60 %
