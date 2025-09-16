Direct Marketing Gateway in Europe to Affluent Chinese Travelers via Alibaba's Fliggy / European brands gain new access to China's $250 billion outbound tourism market with verified travel intent data and

Cologne (ots) - Reach MENA ( http://www.reachmena.com ), an end-to-end marketing

agency targeting affluent Chinese travellers, today announced the European

launch of its new brand, TruReach China, the exclusive agent of Alibaba's Fliggy

in Germany as the first move of the expansion in Europe markets.



While Chinese travellers spent more than $250 billion globally in 2024 (Source:

Statista 2025 (https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/187790/umfrage/lae

nder-mit-den-hoechsten-ausgaben-im-internationalen-tourismus/) ) and are rapidly

resuming international travel, European brands have struggled to connect with

them effectively.





"For too long, Europe's tourism destinations, hospitality groups, and luxury

retailers have existed at the margins of China's digital universe," said Mazen

Hallaway, CEO of Reach MENA and founder of TruReach China. "Yet China is not

simply a market; it is a self-contained ecosystem where travel inspiration,

decision-making, and bookings converge. With TruReach China, we are not just

opening a pathway, we are reshaping how Europe engages with the world's most

influential travellers and highest spenders on luxury retail.



"Positioned as a dedicated end-to-end marketing agency, we address this gap with

a full-funnel solution built around Alibaba's Fliggy's ecosystem," said Maher

Ghazal, Chief Growth Officer of Reach MENA. TruReach China include Strategy

(research, trend tracking, competitive benchmarking), Creative (concept

development, content creation), Media (planning, buying, execution), Social

(setup, community management, amplification), and PR (influencer management,

media relations). The company enables tourism boards, luxury retail brands, duty

free shops, airlines and hospitality brands to engage with millions of Chinese

travellers inside their preferred digital ecosystem - while measuring the true

impact of their campaigns.



Contact:



FAKTOR 3 AG

André Hoffmann

Kattunbleiche 35

D-22041 Hamburg

Tel.: +49 40 679446-0

E-Mail: mailto:a.hoffmann@faktor3.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180949/6118391

OTS: Reach MENA







