TruReach China Launches at DMEXCO
Direct Marketing Gateway in Europe to Affluent Chinese Travelers via Alibaba's Fliggy / European brands gain new access to China's $250 billion outbound tourism market with verified travel intent data and
Cologne (ots) - Reach MENA ( http://www.reachmena.com ), an end-to-end marketing
agency targeting affluent Chinese travellers, today announced the European
launch of its new brand, TruReach China, the exclusive agent of Alibaba's Fliggy
in Germany as the first move of the expansion in Europe markets.
While Chinese travellers spent more than $250 billion globally in 2024 (Source:
Statista 2025 (https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/187790/umfrage/lae
nder-mit-den-hoechsten-ausgaben-im-internationalen-tourismus/) ) and are rapidly
resuming international travel, European brands have struggled to connect with
them effectively.
"For too long, Europe's tourism destinations, hospitality groups, and luxury
retailers have existed at the margins of China's digital universe," said Mazen
Hallaway, CEO of Reach MENA and founder of TruReach China. "Yet China is not
simply a market; it is a self-contained ecosystem where travel inspiration,
decision-making, and bookings converge. With TruReach China, we are not just
opening a pathway, we are reshaping how Europe engages with the world's most
influential travellers and highest spenders on luxury retail.
"Positioned as a dedicated end-to-end marketing agency, we address this gap with
a full-funnel solution built around Alibaba's Fliggy's ecosystem," said Maher
Ghazal, Chief Growth Officer of Reach MENA. TruReach China include Strategy
(research, trend tracking, competitive benchmarking), Creative (concept
development, content creation), Media (planning, buying, execution), Social
(setup, community management, amplification), and PR (influencer management,
media relations). The company enables tourism boards, luxury retail brands, duty
free shops, airlines and hospitality brands to engage with millions of Chinese
travellers inside their preferred digital ecosystem - while measuring the true
impact of their campaigns.
Contact:
FAKTOR 3 AG
André Hoffmann
Kattunbleiche 35
D-22041 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 40 679446-0
E-Mail: mailto:a.hoffmann@faktor3.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180949/6118391
OTS: Reach MENA
