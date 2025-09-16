    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    TruReach China Launches at DMEXCO

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Direct Marketing Gateway in Europe to Affluent Chinese Travelers via Alibaba's Fliggy / European brands gain new access to China's $250 billion outbound tourism market with verified travel intent data and

    Cologne (ots) - Reach MENA ( http://www.reachmena.com ), an end-to-end marketing
    agency targeting affluent Chinese travellers, today announced the European
    launch of its new brand, TruReach China, the exclusive agent of Alibaba's Fliggy
    in Germany as the first move of the expansion in Europe markets.

    While Chinese travellers spent more than $250 billion globally in 2024 (Source:
    Statista 2025 (https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/187790/umfrage/lae
    nder-mit-den-hoechsten-ausgaben-im-internationalen-tourismus/) ) and are rapidly
    resuming international travel, European brands have struggled to connect with
    them effectively.

    "For too long, Europe's tourism destinations, hospitality groups, and luxury
    retailers have existed at the margins of China's digital universe," said Mazen
    Hallaway, CEO of Reach MENA and founder of TruReach China. "Yet China is not
    simply a market; it is a self-contained ecosystem where travel inspiration,
    decision-making, and bookings converge. With TruReach China, we are not just
    opening a pathway, we are reshaping how Europe engages with the world's most
    influential travellers and highest spenders on luxury retail.

    "Positioned as a dedicated end-to-end marketing agency, we address this gap with
    a full-funnel solution built around Alibaba's Fliggy's ecosystem," said Maher
    Ghazal, Chief Growth Officer of Reach MENA. TruReach China include Strategy
    (research, trend tracking, competitive benchmarking), Creative (concept
    development, content creation), Media (planning, buying, execution), Social
    (setup, community management, amplification), and PR (influencer management,
    media relations). The company enables tourism boards, luxury retail brands, duty
    free shops, airlines and hospitality brands to engage with millions of Chinese
    travellers inside their preferred digital ecosystem - while measuring the true
    impact of their campaigns.

    Contact:

    FAKTOR 3 AG
    André Hoffmann
    Kattunbleiche 35
    D-22041 Hamburg
    Tel.: +49 40 679446-0
    E-Mail: mailto:a.hoffmann@faktor3.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180949/6118391
    OTS: Reach MENA




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    TruReach China Launches at DMEXCO Direct Marketing Gateway in Europe to Affluent Chinese Travelers via Alibaba's Fliggy / European brands gain new access to China's $250 billion outbound tourism market with verified travel intent data and Reach MENA ( http://www.reachmena.com ), an end-to-end marketing agency targeting affluent Chinese travellers, today announced the European launch of its new brand, TruReach China, the exclusive agent of Alibaba's Fliggy in Germany as the first …