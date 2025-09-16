DEAG Deutsche Entertainment: EUR 75M Bond for Growth & Refinance
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG is poised to issue bonds up to EUR 75 million, aiming to refinance and expand across Europe, with an enticing interest rate of 7.00% - 8.00%.
- DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG plans to issue bonds up to EUR 75 million to refinance the Corporate Bond 2023/2026 and support its European expansion.
- The bonds will have an interest rate range of 7.00% - 8.00% per annum with semi-annual interest payments, and a subscription period from 18 September 2025 to 8 October 2025.
- The proceeds will be used for refinancing, promoting organic growth, continuing the Buy & Build strategy, and reducing minority interests.
- DEAG intends to list the 2025/2029 bonds on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and apply for listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
- DEAG's strong performance in H1 2025 includes a 17.1% revenue increase to EUR 155.4 million and more than doubling EBITDA to EUR 6.6 million.
- DEAG's strategic growth includes successful acquisitions, expansion into new markets, and a well-filled event calendar with significant ticket sales growth expected for 2025.
The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 at the time of the news was 102,50EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.
