PLAN-B NET ZERO honoured with the Future Award at Europe's largest AI festival (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO was honoured with the prestigious Future Award in
front of 8,500 attendees at Europe's largest AI festival, the Big Bang Festival.
The award jury of the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics recognised
the company's visionary contribution to transforming the energy market and
accelerating the energy transition through the integration of artificial
intelligence, big data, and renewable energy.
The independent jury was particularly impressed by PLAN-B NET ZERO's ability to
combine green energy with artificial intelligence, community-driven approaches,
and innovative business models. The concept of transforming traditional
electricity customers into active community members-who contribute to
sustainable consumption through gamification, CO? tracking, and shared
challenges-proved especially convincing.
"This honour is a powerful signal and a validation of our mission to make energy
not only CO2-free, but also smart, data-driven, and a shared experience," said
Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO . "We are showing that the
energy transition is not only an ecological necessity, but also an attractive
business model for the future. Our thanks go to the jury and to our entire team,
whose passion and innovative strength are making this vision a reality."
The presentation of the Future Award at the Big Bang AI Festival underscores the
growing importance of GreenTech and AI companies for the sustainable
transformation of economy and society. The festival is regarded as one of
Europe's most important platforms for thought leaders, investors, and
innovators.
About PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company's mission is to drive
significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable, integrated
energy solutions for both industrial and private customers, covering all
strategic segments of the green energy value chain: direct sales, planning and
construction of renewable energy facilities, plant operations, as well as its
own energy supply and trading company.
Contact:
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
Gubelstrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Press Contact:
Julia Schnitger
mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
planbnetzero.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6118516
OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO
Autor folgen