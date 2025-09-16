PLAN-B NET ZERO honoured with the Future Award at Europe's largest AI festival (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO was honoured with the prestigious Future Award in

front of 8,500 attendees at Europe's largest AI festival, the Big Bang Festival.

The award jury of the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics recognised

the company's visionary contribution to transforming the energy market and

accelerating the energy transition through the integration of artificial

intelligence, big data, and renewable energy.



The independent jury was particularly impressed by PLAN-B NET ZERO's ability to

combine green energy with artificial intelligence, community-driven approaches,

and innovative business models. The concept of transforming traditional

electricity customers into active community members-who contribute to

sustainable consumption through gamification, CO? tracking, and shared

challenges-proved especially convincing.





"This honour is a powerful signal and a validation of our mission to make energy

not only CO2-free, but also smart, data-driven, and a shared experience," said

Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO . "We are showing that the

energy transition is not only an ecological necessity, but also an attractive

business model for the future. Our thanks go to the jury and to our entire team,

whose passion and innovative strength are making this vision a reality."



The presentation of the Future Award at the Big Bang AI Festival underscores the

growing importance of GreenTech and AI companies for the sustainable

transformation of economy and society. The festival is regarded as one of

Europe's most important platforms for thought leaders, investors, and

innovators.



About PLAN-B NET ZERO



PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company's mission is to drive

significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable, integrated

energy solutions for both industrial and private customers, covering all

strategic segments of the green energy value chain: direct sales, planning and

construction of renewable energy facilities, plant operations, as well as its

own energy supply and trading company.



Contact:



PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

Gubelstrasse 12

6300 Zug

Switzerland

Press Contact:

Julia Schnitger

mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com

planbnetzero.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6118516

OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO







