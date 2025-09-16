    StartseitevorwärtsRohstoffevorwärtsKohlendioxid RohstoffvorwärtsNachrichten zu Kohlendioxid
    PLAN-B NET ZERO honoured with the Future Award at Europe's largest AI festival (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO was honoured with the prestigious Future Award in
    front of 8,500 attendees at Europe's largest AI festival, the Big Bang Festival.
    The award jury of the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics recognised
    the company's visionary contribution to transforming the energy market and
    accelerating the energy transition through the integration of artificial
    intelligence, big data, and renewable energy.

    The independent jury was particularly impressed by PLAN-B NET ZERO's ability to
    combine green energy with artificial intelligence, community-driven approaches,
    and innovative business models. The concept of transforming traditional
    electricity customers into active community members-who contribute to
    sustainable consumption through gamification, CO? tracking, and shared
    challenges-proved especially convincing.

    "This honour is a powerful signal and a validation of our mission to make energy
    not only CO2-free, but also smart, data-driven, and a shared experience," said
    Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO . "We are showing that the
    energy transition is not only an ecological necessity, but also an attractive
    business model for the future. Our thanks go to the jury and to our entire team,
    whose passion and innovative strength are making this vision a reality."

    The presentation of the Future Award at the Big Bang AI Festival underscores the
    growing importance of GreenTech and AI companies for the sustainable
    transformation of economy and society. The festival is regarded as one of
    Europe's most important platforms for thought leaders, investors, and
    innovators.

    About PLAN-B NET ZERO

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
    Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company's mission is to drive
    significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable, integrated
    energy solutions for both industrial and private customers, covering all
    strategic segments of the green energy value chain: direct sales, planning and
    construction of renewable energy facilities, plant operations, as well as its
    own energy supply and trading company.

