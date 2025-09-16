DERMALOG Wins Prestigious International Competition for Iris Recognition Security (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Hamburg, Germany (ots) - Biometrics leader DERMALOG outperforms global
    competitors in LivDet-Iris 2025, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy in detecting
    advanced contact lens fraud and securing first place in every test category.

    DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has claimed top honors at LivDet-Iris 2025,
    one of the most renowned international benchmark for iris recognition security.
    Organized as part of the IEEE International Joint Conference on Biometrics, this
    competition brings together leading academic institutions and industry players
    to evaluate the latest technologies in biometric fraud prevention.

    DERMALOG emerged as the clear winner in all three evaluation categories of the
    competition. Its technology demonstrated outstanding performance in detecting
    various types of presentation attacks. The competition tested how accurately and
    robustly systems can distinguish between bona fide and spoof attempts, such as
    real iris images and manipulations designed to deceive biometric sensors using
    printed photos, artificial eyes, digitally morphed images, and high-quality
    cosmetic contact lenses.

    Among all results, DERMALOG's system stood out in one of the most challenging
    categories by reaching an accuracy of 99.99 percent when detecting modern
    textured contact lenses. These lenses are designed to closely replicate the
    natural human iris and are considered one of the most difficult fraud methods to
    identify. The near-perfect result reflects the robustness of DERMALOG's approach
    and its ability to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated iris presentation
    attact techniques.

    DERMALOG also participated in the system-level category, which involved testing
    a full commercial iris recognition setup with real people and physical iris
    presentation attacks. In this evaluation, the company's system delivered
    exceptional results, correctly identifying all genuine users and rejecting
    nearly all fraudulent attempts.

    This success highlights DERMALOG's leadership in biometric innovation and
    underlines the company's ability to deliver high-security solutions for identity
    varification and identification.

