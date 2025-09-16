DERMALOG Wins Prestigious International Competition for Iris Recognition Security (FOTO)
Hamburg, Germany (ots) - Biometrics leader DERMALOG outperforms global
competitors in LivDet-Iris 2025, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy in detecting
advanced contact lens fraud and securing first place in every test category.
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has claimed top honors at LivDet-Iris 2025,
one of the most renowned international benchmark for iris recognition security.
Organized as part of the IEEE International Joint Conference on Biometrics, this
competition brings together leading academic institutions and industry players
to evaluate the latest technologies in biometric fraud prevention.
competitors in LivDet-Iris 2025, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy in detecting
advanced contact lens fraud and securing first place in every test category.
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has claimed top honors at LivDet-Iris 2025,
one of the most renowned international benchmark for iris recognition security.
Organized as part of the IEEE International Joint Conference on Biometrics, this
competition brings together leading academic institutions and industry players
to evaluate the latest technologies in biometric fraud prevention.
DERMALOG emerged as the clear winner in all three evaluation categories of the
competition. Its technology demonstrated outstanding performance in detecting
various types of presentation attacks. The competition tested how accurately and
robustly systems can distinguish between bona fide and spoof attempts, such as
real iris images and manipulations designed to deceive biometric sensors using
printed photos, artificial eyes, digitally morphed images, and high-quality
cosmetic contact lenses.
Among all results, DERMALOG's system stood out in one of the most challenging
categories by reaching an accuracy of 99.99 percent when detecting modern
textured contact lenses. These lenses are designed to closely replicate the
natural human iris and are considered one of the most difficult fraud methods to
identify. The near-perfect result reflects the robustness of DERMALOG's approach
and its ability to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated iris presentation
attact techniques.
DERMALOG also participated in the system-level category, which involved testing
a full commercial iris recognition setup with real people and physical iris
presentation attacks. In this evaluation, the company's system delivered
exceptional results, correctly identifying all genuine users and rejecting
nearly all fraudulent attempts.
This success highlights DERMALOG's leadership in biometric innovation and
underlines the company's ability to deliver high-security solutions for identity
varification and identification.
Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6118657
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
competition. Its technology demonstrated outstanding performance in detecting
various types of presentation attacks. The competition tested how accurately and
robustly systems can distinguish between bona fide and spoof attempts, such as
real iris images and manipulations designed to deceive biometric sensors using
printed photos, artificial eyes, digitally morphed images, and high-quality
cosmetic contact lenses.
Among all results, DERMALOG's system stood out in one of the most challenging
categories by reaching an accuracy of 99.99 percent when detecting modern
textured contact lenses. These lenses are designed to closely replicate the
natural human iris and are considered one of the most difficult fraud methods to
identify. The near-perfect result reflects the robustness of DERMALOG's approach
and its ability to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated iris presentation
attact techniques.
DERMALOG also participated in the system-level category, which involved testing
a full commercial iris recognition setup with real people and physical iris
presentation attacks. In this evaluation, the company's system delivered
exceptional results, correctly identifying all genuine users and rejecting
nearly all fraudulent attempts.
This success highlights DERMALOG's leadership in biometric innovation and
underlines the company's ability to deliver high-security solutions for identity
varification and identification.
Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6118657
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Autor folgen