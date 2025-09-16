DERMALOG Wins Prestigious International Competition for Iris Recognition Security (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - Biometrics leader DERMALOG outperforms global

competitors in LivDet-Iris 2025, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy in detecting

advanced contact lens fraud and securing first place in every test category.



DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has claimed top honors at LivDet-Iris 2025,

one of the most renowned international benchmark for iris recognition security.

Organized as part of the IEEE International Joint Conference on Biometrics, this

competition brings together leading academic institutions and industry players

to evaluate the latest technologies in biometric fraud prevention.





DERMALOG emerged as the clear winner in all three evaluation categories of the

competition. Its technology demonstrated outstanding performance in detecting

various types of presentation attacks. The competition tested how accurately and

robustly systems can distinguish between bona fide and spoof attempts, such as

real iris images and manipulations designed to deceive biometric sensors using

printed photos, artificial eyes, digitally morphed images, and high-quality

cosmetic contact lenses.



Among all results, DERMALOG's system stood out in one of the most challenging

categories by reaching an accuracy of 99.99 percent when detecting modern

textured contact lenses. These lenses are designed to closely replicate the

natural human iris and are considered one of the most difficult fraud methods to

identify. The near-perfect result reflects the robustness of DERMALOG's approach

and its ability to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated iris presentation

attact techniques.



DERMALOG also participated in the system-level category, which involved testing

a full commercial iris recognition setup with real people and physical iris

presentation attacks. In this evaluation, the company's system delivered

exceptional results, correctly identifying all genuine users and rejecting

nearly all fraudulent attempts.



This success highlights DERMALOG's leadership in biometric innovation and

underlines the company's ability to deliver high-security solutions for identity

varification and identification.



Press contact:



DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Böckler

Media Relations

mailto:info@dermalog.com

Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0

http://www.dermalog.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6118657

OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH







