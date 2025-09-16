Intalio and Manaika Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Digital Transformation Across France and Africa

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Intalio, the global leader in Intelligent Information

Management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Manaika

Consulting , a trusted consulting firm specializing in digital solutions and

business transformation. Through this collaboration, Manaika Consulting becomes

an authorized reseller of Intalio's state-of-the-art products, strengthening

Intalio's global partner network and expanding its presence in both France and

Africa.



By combining Intalio's innovative technologies with Manaika Consulting's strong

regional expertise , the partnership aims to accelerate digital adoption,

enhance operational efficiency, and deliver intelligent, secure, and

future-ready solutions to enterprises across diverse industries.





Key Areas of Collaboration



As an authorized reseller, Manaika Consulting will provide Intalio's full suite

of intelligent digital solutions to organizations in France and Africa. The

offerings include:



- Content Services: Modernizing document management, collaboration, and

governance.

- Process Automation: Driving operational efficiency by automating workflows and

reducing manual effort.

- Data Governance: Securing data, ensuring compliance, and enabling trusted

decision-making.

- AI-Powered Solutions: Harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate digital

transformation and unlock innovation.



Impact for France and Africa



This strategic collaboration represents a milestone in Intalio's mission to

expand its global partner ecosystem. By joining forces with Manaika Consulting,

Intalio will empower enterprises across France and Africa with intelligent,

secure, and scalable solutions. Customers will benefit from enhanced efficiency,

stronger governance, and the ability to leverage AI-driven technologies to stay

competitive and future-ready in the digital era.



About Intalio



Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in

the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry

leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow

Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers

organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make

data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving

digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.



About Manaika Consulting



Manaika Consulting is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses

transform through innovative technologies and tailored solutions. With expertise

spanning multiple industries and regions, Manaika Consulting delivers strategic

guidance and implementation services that enable organizations to embrace

digitalization, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.



