    Intalio and Manaika Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Digital Transformation Across France and Africa

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Intalio, the global leader in Intelligent Information
    Management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Manaika
    Consulting , a trusted consulting firm specializing in digital solutions and
    business transformation. Through this collaboration, Manaika Consulting becomes
    an authorized reseller of Intalio's state-of-the-art products, strengthening
    Intalio's global partner network and expanding its presence in both France and
    Africa.

    By combining Intalio's innovative technologies with Manaika Consulting's strong
    regional expertise , the partnership aims to accelerate digital adoption,
    enhance operational efficiency, and deliver intelligent, secure, and
    future-ready solutions to enterprises across diverse industries.

    Key Areas of Collaboration

    As an authorized reseller, Manaika Consulting will provide Intalio's full suite
    of intelligent digital solutions to organizations in France and Africa. The
    offerings include:

    - Content Services: Modernizing document management, collaboration, and
    governance.
    - Process Automation: Driving operational efficiency by automating workflows and
    reducing manual effort.
    - Data Governance: Securing data, ensuring compliance, and enabling trusted
    decision-making.
    - AI-Powered Solutions: Harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate digital
    transformation and unlock innovation.

    Impact for France and Africa

    This strategic collaboration represents a milestone in Intalio's mission to
    expand its global partner ecosystem. By joining forces with Manaika Consulting,
    Intalio will empower enterprises across France and Africa with intelligent,
    secure, and scalable solutions. Customers will benefit from enhanced efficiency,
    stronger governance, and the ability to leverage AI-driven technologies to stay
    competitive and future-ready in the digital era.

    About Intalio

    Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in
    the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry
    leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow
    Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers
    organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make
    data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving
    digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.

    About Manaika Consulting

    Manaika Consulting is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses
    transform through innovative technologies and tailored solutions. With expertise
    spanning multiple industries and regions, Manaika Consulting delivers strategic
    guidance and implementation services that enable organizations to embrace
    digitalization, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600738/5492823/Intalio_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intalio-and-ma
    naika-consulting-announce-strategic-partnership-to-expand-digital-transformation
    -across-france-and-africa-302547093.html

    Contact:

    Anshul Agarwal,
    Anshul.agarwal@intalio.com

