Intalio and Manaika Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Digital Transformation Across France and Africa
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Intalio, the global leader in Intelligent Information
Management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Manaika
Consulting , a trusted consulting firm specializing in digital solutions and
business transformation. Through this collaboration, Manaika Consulting becomes
an authorized reseller of Intalio's state-of-the-art products, strengthening
Intalio's global partner network and expanding its presence in both France and
Africa.
By combining Intalio's innovative technologies with Manaika Consulting's strong
regional expertise , the partnership aims to accelerate digital adoption,
enhance operational efficiency, and deliver intelligent, secure, and
future-ready solutions to enterprises across diverse industries.
Key Areas of Collaboration
As an authorized reseller, Manaika Consulting will provide Intalio's full suite
of intelligent digital solutions to organizations in France and Africa. The
offerings include:
- Content Services: Modernizing document management, collaboration, and
governance.
- Process Automation: Driving operational efficiency by automating workflows and
reducing manual effort.
- Data Governance: Securing data, ensuring compliance, and enabling trusted
decision-making.
- AI-Powered Solutions: Harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate digital
transformation and unlock innovation.
Impact for France and Africa
This strategic collaboration represents a milestone in Intalio's mission to
expand its global partner ecosystem. By joining forces with Manaika Consulting,
Intalio will empower enterprises across France and Africa with intelligent,
secure, and scalable solutions. Customers will benefit from enhanced efficiency,
stronger governance, and the ability to leverage AI-driven technologies to stay
competitive and future-ready in the digital era.
About Intalio
Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in
the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry
leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow
Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers
organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make
data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving
digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.
About Manaika Consulting
Manaika Consulting is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses
transform through innovative technologies and tailored solutions. With expertise
spanning multiple industries and regions, Manaika Consulting delivers strategic
guidance and implementation services that enable organizations to embrace
digitalization, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600738/5492823/Intalio_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intalio-and-ma
naika-consulting-announce-strategic-partnership-to-expand-digital-transformation
-across-france-and-africa-302547093.html
Contact:
Anshul Agarwal,
Anshul.agarwal@intalio.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80480/6118685
OTS: Intalio, Inc.
