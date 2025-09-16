Schaeffler: Leading Motion Tech at Capital Markets Day 2025
Schaeffler is revving up its engines to lead the motion technology race. With the acquisition of Vitesco Technologies, the company is setting its sights on becoming a global powerhouse. Aiming to double EBIT and enhance cash flow by 2028, Schaeffler is laser-focused on performance and portfolio management. Venturing into humanoids, defense, and eAviation, Schaeffler is also championing sustainability and digital innovation. By 2035, Schaeffler envisions itself as a top player in E-Mobility and beyond, driven by cutting-edge technology and a robust order book.
- Schaeffler aims to become the leading Motion Technology Company following the acquisition of Vitesco Technologies.
- The company has set mid-term targets for 2028, including doubling EBIT before special items and significantly improving free cash flow.
- Schaeffler's strategic focus includes delivering the order book, improving performance, and managing the portfolio, with a substantial order book of 74 billion euros in E-Mobility and Powertrain & Chassis divisions.
- Schaeffler plans to generate approximately ten percent of its revenue from new, high-potential activities by 2035, including humanoids, defense, and eAviation sectors.
- The company is investing in sustainability, digitalization, and AI, with updated climate targets aligned with the Paris Agreement and SBTi validation.
- Schaeffler's strategic ambition includes becoming a top 3 global player across its four divisions, with a strong focus on E-Mobility, Powertrain & Chassis, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions, and Bearings & Industrial Solutions.
