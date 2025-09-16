Schaeffler: Leading Motion Tech at Capital Markets Day 2025

Schaeffler aims to become the leading Motion Technology Company following the acquisition of Vitesco Technologies.

The company has set mid-term targets for 2028, including doubling EBIT before special items and significantly improving free cash flow.

Schaeffler's strategic focus includes delivering the order book, improving performance, and managing the portfolio, with a substantial order book of 74 billion euros in E-Mobility and Powertrain & Chassis divisions.

Schaeffler plans to generate approximately ten percent of its revenue from new, high-potential activities by 2035, including humanoids, defense, and eAviation sectors.

The company is investing in sustainability, digitalization, and AI, with updated climate targets aligned with the Paris Agreement and SBTi validation.

Schaeffler's strategic ambition includes becoming a top 3 global player across its four divisions, with a strong focus on E-Mobility, Powertrain & Chassis, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions, and Bearings & Industrial Solutions.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Schaeffler is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,6700EUR and was up +3,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.734,84PKT (+0,07 %).





