Jindal Steel Eyes Future-Proof Acquisition of thyssenkrupp's Steel Biz
Jindal Steel International's bold bid to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe promises to reshape the steel industry with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and significant investment.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Jindal Steel International has submitted a Non-Binding Offer to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, aiming to enhance its steel business.
- The acquisition proposal emphasizes financial strength, global steel expertise, and a vision for decarbonization in steel production.
- Jindal Steel plans to preserve thyssenkrupp's 200-year legacy and transform it into Europe's largest integrated low-emission steelmaker.
- The company intends to invest over €2 billion in projects, including completing the DRI project in Duisburg and expanding electric arc furnace capacity.
- Jindal's strategy includes integrating a supply chain from mining to metal processing, ensuring competitiveness and supply security for thyssenkrupp Steel.
- The Naveen Jindal Group aims to increase steel production to 30 million tons per year by 2030, focusing on sustainable solutions and expanding its global capacity.
