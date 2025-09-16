    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Jindal Steel Eyes Future-Proof Acquisition of thyssenkrupp's Steel Biz

    Jindal Steel International's bold bid to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe promises to reshape the steel industry with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and significant investment.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Jindal Steel International has submitted a Non-Binding Offer to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, aiming to enhance its steel business.
    • The acquisition proposal emphasizes financial strength, global steel expertise, and a vision for decarbonization in steel production.
    • Jindal Steel plans to preserve thyssenkrupp's 200-year legacy and transform it into Europe's largest integrated low-emission steelmaker.
    • The company intends to invest over €2 billion in projects, including completing the DRI project in Duisburg and expanding electric arc furnace capacity.
    • Jindal's strategy includes integrating a supply chain from mining to metal processing, ensuring competitiveness and supply security for thyssenkrupp Steel.
    • The Naveen Jindal Group aims to increase steel production to 30 million tons per year by 2030, focusing on sustainable solutions and expanding its global capacity.






