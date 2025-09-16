DAX, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+25,96 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Jumia Technologies
|+25,30 %
|Internet
|🥉
|Wolfspeed
|+14,33 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|SThree
|-16,11 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Dave & Buster's Entertainment
|-17,96 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Guerbet
|-18,84 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SuperBuzz
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
|Gesundheitswesen
|Uranium Energy
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|215
|-
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|106
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Tesla
|58
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|ThyssenKrupp
|57
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Almonty Industries
|38
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|33
|Pharmaindustrie
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +117,19 %
Platz 1
Jumia Technologies
Wochenperformance: +9,02 %
Platz 2
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +143,95 %
Platz 3
SThree
Wochenperformance: -12,44 %
Platz 4
Dave & Buster's Entertainment
Wochenperformance: -11,52 %
Platz 5
Guerbet
Wochenperformance: -3,95 %
Platz 6
SuperBuzz
Wochenperformance: -10,14 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -3,12 %
Platz 8
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +8,12 %
Platz 9
Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,90 %
Platz 10
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: +13,50 %
Platz 11
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -4,75 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,18 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -4,75 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +20,27 %
Platz 15
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +8,12 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,33 %
Platz 17
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -17,32 %
Platz 18
