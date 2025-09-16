ProSiebenSat.1 Media Revises 2025 Financial Forecast

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has adjusted its financial outlook for the year 2025 due to current business evaluations and forecast data.

The company anticipates a decline in Entertainment advertising revenues in the German-speaking region by mid-single-digit percentages for both Q3 and Q4 of 2025.

Group revenues are now projected to be between EUR 3.65-3.80 billion, down from a previous estimate of EUR 3.85 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from EUR 420-470 million, revised from an earlier forecast of EUR 520 million.

The leverage ratio is anticipated to increase to 3.0x-3.5x by the end of 2025, compared to the previous target of 2.5x-3.0x, due to lower adjusted EBITDA.

Despite the adjustments, the Group expects adjusted net income to be above the previous year's level of EUR 229 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025., at ProSiebenSat.1 Media is on 13.11.2025.

The price of ProSiebenSat.1 Media at the time of the news was 6,1900EUR and was down -1,90 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,73 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.700,42PKT (-0,14 %).





