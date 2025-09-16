Brodernas Grp 16% Bond: Q2 2025 Report Reveals Key Insights
Brödernas Group AB's latest financial report unveils a challenging first half of 2025, marked by declining sales and rising debt concerns.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Brödernas Group AB published its quarterly report for the period of January to June 2025 on September 16, 2025.
- For the first half of 2025, net sales were SEK 195 million, down from SEK 204 million in the previous year, with an EBITDA of SEK -9 million compared to SEK 3 million.
- In Q2 2025 (April to June), net sales were SEK 99 million, a decrease from SEK 105 million, and EBITDA was SEK -6 million, down from SEK 2 million.
- The company reported a net leverage ratio exceeding 6.00x as of June 30, 2025, indicating an event of default under the terms of its senior secured callable fixed rate bonds.
- The financial report is available on the company's website and as an attached document in the announcement.
- Richard Forsshéll, the CEO, is the contact person for further information regarding the report.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.