Wolftank-Adisa Holding: 2025 Sales & EBITDA Forecast Unveiled

Wolftank Group AG issued a profit warning, announcing that its 2025 sales and EBITDA forecast is significantly below market expectations.

For the first half of 2025, sales decreased by 1.9% to EUR 60.8 million, while preliminary EBITDA was EUR -2.6 million, down from EUR 4.8 million in H1 2024.

The decline in earnings is attributed to a EUR 2.5 million provision for damages, lower volumes from agreements, maintenance-related shutdowns, and a change in project mix.

The company expects full-year 2025 consolidated sales between EUR 121 million and EUR 123 million, below the consensus of EUR 129.1 million.

Wolftank forecasts EBITDA for 2025 to be between EUR -1.0 million and EUR 0.5 million, compared to a consensus of EUR 8.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, accounting for the one-time effect of the damages provision, is expected to range from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on 18.09.2025.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 7,1500EUR and was up +5,93 % compared with the previous day.






