Wolftank-Adisa: 2025 H1 Results & Full-Year Forecast Unveiled

Preliminary sales for the first half of 2025 were stable at EUR 60.8 million, compared to EUR 62 million in the same period last year.

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA dropped to EUR -0.1 million, influenced by a EUR 2.5 million provision due to a legal ruling and a maintenance-related shutdown of a recycling plant.

The order backlog as of 30 June 2025 was EUR 146.3 million.

The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment saw a 45.4% increase in sales to EUR 15.7 million, raising its share of consolidated sales to 25.8%.

Wolftank Group expects full-year 2025 sales between EUR 121 million and EUR 123 million, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.0 million.

Strict cash management maintained liquidity at EUR 11.7 million, with net debt stable at EUR 24.1 million.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on 18.09.2025.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 7,1500EUR and was up +5,93 % compared with the previous day.






