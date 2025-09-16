    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWolftank-Adisa Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding
    Wolftank-Adisa: 2025 H1 Results & Full-Year Forecast Unveiled

    In the first half of 2025, Wolftank Group navigated a stable sales landscape, despite challenges, with notable growth in its Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment.

    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Preliminary sales for the first half of 2025 were stable at EUR 60.8 million, compared to EUR 62 million in the same period last year.
    • Preliminary adjusted EBITDA dropped to EUR -0.1 million, influenced by a EUR 2.5 million provision due to a legal ruling and a maintenance-related shutdown of a recycling plant.
    • The order backlog as of 30 June 2025 was EUR 146.3 million.
    • The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment saw a 45.4% increase in sales to EUR 15.7 million, raising its share of consolidated sales to 25.8%.
    • Wolftank Group expects full-year 2025 sales between EUR 121 million and EUR 123 million, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.0 million.
    • Strict cash management maintained liquidity at EUR 11.7 million, with net debt stable at EUR 24.1 million.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on 18.09.2025.

    The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 7,1500EUR and was up +5,93 % compared with the previous day.


    Wolftank-Adisa Holding

    ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
