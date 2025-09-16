Verve Group (A) Boosts EU Presence with Acardo Group AG Buyout

Verve Group acquires Acardo Group AG, expanding its market reach in Europe and integrating with POS systems in over 5,600 retail stores, reaching 85% of German households.

The acquisition enables Verve to run shoppable campaigns across mobile, CTV, and DOOH, enhancing consumer response and measurable outcomes for its Demand Side clients.

Acardo is expected to contribute approximately EUR 15 million in revenues and EUR 6 million in EBITDA on a full-year 2025e normalized proforma basis, with significant post-deal synergies.

Acardo's strong network includes over 200 international CPG brands and customers in entertainment and health, providing Verve with stronger traction in European markets.

Verve plans to integrate Acardo's consumer activation capabilities into all its advertising channels, enhancing brand engagement and driving measurable conversions.

The acquisition is structured with a EUR 17.2 million cash consideration at closing and an additional EUR 7.3 million deferred cash consideration, expected to close on 1 October 2025.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 2,1690EUR and was up +4,78 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.671,43PKT (-0,31 %).





