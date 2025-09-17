TeamViewer, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|+43,77 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+12,70 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Baidu
|+10,34 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Deep Yellow
|-6,50 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|CStone Pharmaceuticals
|-11,79 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Bannerman Energy
|-13,37 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vizsla Copper
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|NIO
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|131
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Tesla
|71
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|ThyssenKrupp
|58
|Stahl und Bergbau
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|30
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|26
|Rohstoffe
|7C Solarparken
|25
|Erneuerbare Energien
New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +99,01 %
Platz 1
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +138,79 %
Platz 2
Baidu
Wochenperformance: +20,95 %
Platz 3
Deep Yellow
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 4
CStone Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -29,70 %
Platz 5
Bannerman Energy
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Platz 6
Vizsla Copper
Wochenperformance: -14,33 %
Platz 7
NIO
Wochenperformance: +14,10 %
Platz 8
BYD
Wochenperformance: +4,32 %
Platz 9
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -17,92 %
Platz 10
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +33,81 %
Platz 11
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -13,64 %
Platz 12
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -8,34 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +19,39 %
Platz 14
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +13,82 %
Platz 15
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -17,84 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,67 %
Platz 17
7C Solarparken
Wochenperformance: -5,51 %
Platz 18
