    TeamViewer, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 New Fortress Energy Registered (A) +43,77 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Sunrise Energy Metals +12,70 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Baidu +10,34 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Deep Yellow -6,50 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 CStone Pharmaceuticals -11,79 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Bannerman Energy -13,37 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Vizsla Copper Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BYD Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Vanguard Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 TeamViewer 131 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Tesla 71 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 ThyssenKrupp 58 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation 30 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 26 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      7C Solarparken 25 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten




    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    TeamViewer, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.