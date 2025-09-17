PAUL Tech Plans Nordic Bond for ACTAQUA 7% Refinance, Eyes 2025 Growth

PAUL Tech AG plans to refinance its existing EUR 35 million 2020/2025 bond by issuing a new Senior Secured Green Bond 2025/2029.

The Nordic Bond will be offered through private placement to institutional investors, with a minimum subscription of EUR 100,000.

The company generated total revenues of EUR 30.83 million in the first half of 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.81 million.

PAUL Tech confirms its full-year guidance for 2025, projecting revenues of up to EUR 80 million and a net profit in the single-digit million range.

CEO Sascha Müller emphasizes the company's commitment to climate-neutral heating solutions, aiming to enable climate-neutral heating for 100,000 rental units by 2027.

The company utilizes AI-powered technology, PAUL Net Zero, to transform properties into energy-efficient, climate-friendly investments, managing 160,000 residential units.

The price of ACTAQUA Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 12/25 at the time of the news was 97,99EUR and was up +3,50 % compared with the previous day.






