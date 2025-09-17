Marinomed Biotech: 2025 Mid-Year Results Unveiled!

Marinomed Biotech AG reported a significant increase in revenue to EUR 7.2 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 2.4 million in H1 2024.

The company's EBIT reached EUR 21.0 million, influenced by a restructuring gain of EUR 18.9 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was slightly negative at EUR –0.2 million, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 1.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

The sale of the Carragelose business has strengthened Marinomed's financial base, aiding the advancement of their Marinosolv projects.

Planned financial measures include a EUR 2.5 million convertible bond and a EUR 1.1 million capital increase to support operational progress and negotiations with potential licensing partners.

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian biotech company focusing on innovative products based on the Marinosolv platform, improving solubility and bioavailability for new therapeutics.

The next important date at Marinomed Biotech is on 17.09.2025.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 19,750EUR and was up +2,07 % compared with the previous day.






