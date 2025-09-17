Marinomed Biotech: 2025 Mid-Year Results Unveiled!
Marinomed Biotech AG has showcased remarkable financial growth, with revenues tripling in the first half of 2025, underscoring its strategic prowess and innovative drive.
- Marinomed Biotech AG reported a significant increase in revenue to EUR 7.2 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 2.4 million in H1 2024.
- The company's EBIT reached EUR 21.0 million, influenced by a restructuring gain of EUR 18.9 million.
- Cash flow from operating activities was slightly negative at EUR –0.2 million, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 1.5 million as of June 30, 2025.
- The sale of the Carragelose business has strengthened Marinomed's financial base, aiding the advancement of their Marinosolv projects.
- Planned financial measures include a EUR 2.5 million convertible bond and a EUR 1.1 million capital increase to support operational progress and negotiations with potential licensing partners.
- Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian biotech company focusing on innovative products based on the Marinosolv platform, improving solubility and bioavailability for new therapeutics.
