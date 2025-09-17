Bastei Luebbe Boosts Dividends Amid Strong Growth at AGM

Bastei Lübbe AG's Annual General Meeting approved a 20% increase in the dividend to EUR 0.36 per share.

The company's revenue for the financial year 2024/2025 rose to EUR 114 million, with a strong EBIT margin of 15%.

Digital offerings grew to EUR 35.5 million, and community-driven business models accounted for 39% of total revenue.

The company received a record number of awards, highlighting the success of its community imprints and innovative strategies.

Bastei Lübbe plans to expand its LYX imprint into the US market and tap into new growth areas with new imprints.

The upcoming financial year features releases from bestselling authors, with expectations for significant business performance and high profitability.

The next important date, The German word "Hauptversammlung" translates to "general meeting" or "annual general meeting" (AGM) in English, typically referring to a meeting of shareholders in a company., at Bastei Luebbe is on 17.09.2025.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 10,125EUR and was down -2,88 % compared with the previous day.





