Verve Group (A) Acquires Captify, Boosting Demand Side Reach

Verve Group acquires Captify to strengthen its Demand Side business and secure one of the largest onsite search datasets outside Walled Gardens.

The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately EUR 41 million in revenue and EUR 5 million in EBITDA on a full-year 2025e normalized proforma basis, including significant post-deal synergies.

Captify's search intelligence platform analyzes up to 1 billion daily searches and aggregates about 400 billion active data points per day, enhancing machine learning models for precise targeting without third-party cookies.

The transaction adds a strong sales team of over 30 employees and is expected to generate substantial synergies by combining Captify and Verve's sales teams.

Captify's technology will enhance Verve's audience intelligence platform, Helix, and is expected to contribute EUR 12-13 million in revenue and EUR 1-2 million in EBITDA to Verve's 2025 financials.

The acquisition involves a total purchase price of EUR 25.6 million, with a cash consideration of EUR 16.2 million within 6 weeks of closing and an additional deferred cash consideration of EUR 9.4 million 18 months after closing.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 2,2160EUR and was up +2,17 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.681,23PKT (+0,06 %).





