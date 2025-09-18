SIG Group: 2025 Strategy, Guidance & Dividend Update
SIG Group AG is redefining its path to innovation and sustainability, aiming to solidify its global leadership in aseptic solutions while venturing into new packaging territories.
Foto: SIG Group
- SIG Group AG conducted a strategic review confirming its position as a global leader in sustainable aseptic system solutions and plans to expand into bag-in-box and spouted pouch solutions.
- The company is implementing a transformation program to focus on higher-margin aseptic businesses, divest non-aseptic businesses, and improve operational efficiency.
- Non-recurring charges from the transformation are expected to be €310-360 million pre-tax, with €75-100 million impacting adjusted EBITDA and net income.
- SIG updated its 2025 guidance, expecting slightly negative to flat revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.0-24.5%, excluding non-recurring charges.
- The Board of Directors proposes pausing the cash dividend for 2025 to focus on capital discipline and debt reduction.
- An Investor Update Meeting is scheduled for October 30, 2025, to discuss strategic direction and capital allocation priorities.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SIG Group is on 28.10.2025.
The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 13,530EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,520EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.
-4,44 %
-0,73 %
-3,19 %
-18,11 %
-24,45 %
-43,22 %
-20,47 %
+19,56 %
