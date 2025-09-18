SIG Group: 2025 Strategy, Guidance & Dividend Update

SIG Group AG conducted a strategic review confirming its position as a global leader in sustainable aseptic system solutions and plans to expand into bag-in-box and spouted pouch solutions.

The company is implementing a transformation program to focus on higher-margin aseptic businesses, divest non-aseptic businesses, and improve operational efficiency.

Non-recurring charges from the transformation are expected to be €310-360 million pre-tax, with €75-100 million impacting adjusted EBITDA and net income.

SIG updated its 2025 guidance, expecting slightly negative to flat revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.0-24.5%, excluding non-recurring charges.

The Board of Directors proposes pausing the cash dividend for 2025 to focus on capital discipline and debt reduction.

An Investor Update Meeting is scheduled for October 30, 2025, to discuss strategic direction and capital allocation priorities.

