    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSIG Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SIG Group
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SIG Group: 2025 Strategy, Guidance & Dividend Update

    SIG Group AG is redefining its path to innovation and sustainability, aiming to solidify its global leadership in aseptic solutions while venturing into new packaging territories.

    SIG Group: 2025 Strategy, Guidance & Dividend Update
    Foto: SIG Group
    • SIG Group AG conducted a strategic review confirming its position as a global leader in sustainable aseptic system solutions and plans to expand into bag-in-box and spouted pouch solutions.
    • The company is implementing a transformation program to focus on higher-margin aseptic businesses, divest non-aseptic businesses, and improve operational efficiency.
    • Non-recurring charges from the transformation are expected to be €310-360 million pre-tax, with €75-100 million impacting adjusted EBITDA and net income.
    • SIG updated its 2025 guidance, expecting slightly negative to flat revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.0-24.5%, excluding non-recurring charges.
    • The Board of Directors proposes pausing the cash dividend for 2025 to focus on capital discipline and debt reduction.
    • An Investor Update Meeting is scheduled for October 30, 2025, to discuss strategic direction and capital allocation priorities.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SIG Group is on 28.10.2025.

    The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 13,530EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
    22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,520EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.


    SIG Group

    -4,44 %
    -0,73 %
    -3,19 %
    -18,11 %
    -24,45 %
    -43,22 %
    -20,47 %
    +19,56 %
    ISIN:CH0435377954WKN:A2N5NU





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SIG Group: 2025 Strategy, Guidance & Dividend Update SIG Group AG is redefining its path to innovation and sustainability, aiming to solidify its global leadership in aseptic solutions while venturing into new packaging territories.