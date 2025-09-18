AEVIS VICTORIA: 2025 Surge Boosts Cash Flow, Slashes Debt

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAEVIS VICTORIA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA
    AEVIS VICTORIA SA has demonstrated remarkable financial growth in early 2025, with revenue and strategic expansions driving significant achievements across its divisions.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported strong revenue growth in the first half of 2025, with free cash flow exceeding CHF 100 million, allowing for a debt reduction of over CHF 120 million.
    • Consolidated revenue increased by 17.7% to CHF 621.3 million, with EBITDAR rising to CHF 104.3 million, and net profit attributable to shareholders reaching CHF 4.2 million.
    • The Swiss Medical Network achieved a 20.1% increase in consolidated revenue to CHF 501.4 million, driven by the integration of Spital Zofingen and CentroMedico, and expansion of outpatient activities.
    • The hospitality division, MRH Switzerland AG, achieved record sales with revenues of CHF 104.0 million, marking a 2.8% growth, and a strong EBITDAR margin of 26.1%.
    • The value of the Group's real estate assets increased, with Swiss Hotel Properties' portfolio valued at CHF 872.1 million and Infracore's healthcare real estate portfolio at CHF 1.42 billion.
    • AEVIS plans to resume its dividend policy in 2026 and expects current growth trends to continue, with no specific revenue or margin targets set for 2025 due to diverse investments and macroeconomic conditions.

    The next important date, quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 18.09.2025.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7





    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
