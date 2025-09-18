Unlock DEAG's 2025/2029 Bond: Invest in Entertainment & Yield Today!
Dive into DEAG's promising future with their new Corporate Bond, offering enticing returns and strategic growth opportunities.
- DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG has launched a new Corporate Bond 2025/2029 with a fixed interest rate of 7.00% - 8.00% per annum, available for subscription until October 8, 2025.
- The bond has a total volume of up to EUR 75 million and is governed by Norwegian law, with interest paid semi-annually.
- Proceeds from the bond will be used for refinancing existing debt, accelerating growth, and reducing minority interests as part of DEAG's Buy & Build strategy.
- Investors can subscribe starting from a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 through DirectPlace, with the bond expected to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 16, 2025.
- DEAG reported a 17.1% increase in revenue to EUR 155.4 million in the first half of 2025, with ticket sales expected to reach 12 million for the year.
- The bond issue is managed by Pareto Securities AS and B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft, with a prospectus available on DEAG's Investor Relations website.
