Gold, FuelCell Energy & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|FuelCell Energy
|+9,81 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Circus
|+8,46 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|Bitfarms
|+7,66 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Tepco
|-6,17 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-22,50 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Continental
|-23,83 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gold
|61
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|60
|Freizeit
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|56
|Informationstechnologie
|PUMA
|47
|Freizeit
|Tesla
|46
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Metaplanet
|31
|Finanzdienstleistungen
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: +44,06 %
Platz 1
Circus
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Platz 2
Bitfarms
Wochenperformance: +83,12 %
Platz 3
Tepco
Wochenperformance: -14,55 %
Platz 4
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +48,30 %
Platz 5
Continental
Wochenperformance: -24,43 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -22,05 %
Platz 7
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +85,56 %
Platz 8
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +9,48 %
Platz 9
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +5,57 %
Platz 10
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -5,37 %
Platz 11
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Platz 12
Gold
Wochenperformance: +0,47 %
Platz 13
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,83 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,79 %
Platz 15
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +20,61 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +22,06 %
Platz 17
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte