    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWolftank-Adisa Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wolftank-Adisa: Strong H1 Sales & EUR 146M Orders Boost H2 Outlook

    Wolftank Group's stable sales and strategic initiatives hint at a promising future, with growth in renewable energies and a strong global presence.

    Wolftank-Adisa: Strong H1 Sales & EUR 146M Orders Boost H2 Outlook
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Wolftank Group reported stable sales of EUR 60.8 million in H1 2025, with a high order backlog of EUR 146.3 million, indicating positive prospects for the second half of the year.
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting sales between EUR 121 million and EUR 123 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.0 million.
    • Restructuring measures and a strategic review process have been initiated to enhance efficiency and profitability, with growth anticipated in the 2026 financial year.
    • The Environmental Services segment saw a sales decline of 11.9% to EUR 45.1 million, while the Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment experienced a 45.4% sales increase to EUR 15.7 million.
    • Wolftank Group's liquidity improved to EUR 11.8 million by the end of H1 2025, with net debt stable at EUR 24.1 million.
    • The company is a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, focusing on decarbonizing transport and building infrastructure for emission-free mobility, with operations in over 20 countries.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on 18.09.2025.

    The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 6,6500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Wolftank-Adisa Holding

    0,00 %
    -1,48 %
    -14,74 %
    -4,32 %
    -29,63 %
    -59,33 %
    -76,25 %
    ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wolftank-Adisa: Strong H1 Sales & EUR 146M Orders Boost H2 Outlook Wolftank Group's stable sales and strategic initiatives hint at a promising future, with growth in renewable energies and a strong global presence.