Wolftank-Adisa: Strong H1 Sales & EUR 146M Orders Boost H2 Outlook

Wolftank Group reported stable sales of EUR 60.8 million in H1 2025, with a high order backlog of EUR 146.3 million, indicating positive prospects for the second half of the year.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting sales between EUR 121 million and EUR 123 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.0 million.

Restructuring measures and a strategic review process have been initiated to enhance efficiency and profitability, with growth anticipated in the 2026 financial year.

The Environmental Services segment saw a sales decline of 11.9% to EUR 45.1 million, while the Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment experienced a 45.4% sales increase to EUR 15.7 million.

Wolftank Group's liquidity improved to EUR 11.8 million by the end of H1 2025, with net debt stable at EUR 24.1 million.

The company is a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, focusing on decarbonizing transport and building infrastructure for emission-free mobility, with operations in over 20 countries.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on 18.09.2025.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 6,6500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






