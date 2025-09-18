Enapter AG Revises 2025 Guidance

Enapter AG has adjusted its guidance for fiscal year 2025 due to the higher complexity of setting up production within a joint venture.

The company now expects revenues between EUR 20 to 22 million and an EBITDA ranging from EUR -9 to -10 million for 2025.

Previously, Enapter had projected revenues of EUR 39 to 42 million and an EBITDA between EUR -2 million and approximately EUR 0 for 2025.

The current order backlog for Enapter AG amounts to around EUR 45 million.

Enapter is a market leader in AEM electrolysers, which produce green hydrogen using a patented technology that avoids expensive raw materials.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, with its headquarters in Germany and a research and production site in Italy.

The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 2,1100EUR and was down -4,31 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.





