    Schwarz Digits, XM Cyber and SentinelOne deepen Strategic Alliance (FOTO)

    Neckarsulm (ots) - - Strategic Partnership for a holistic, AI-Powered Security
    Platform: A product leveraging the capabilities of SentinelOne, XM Cyber, and
    Omniac creates a 360-degree security solution for companies and the public
    sector.

    - Forging A Stronger Security Alliance: The integration of SentinelOnes' SecOps
    solutions with XM Cyber's leading CTEM creates a powerful security platform.

    - AI's Rapid Adoption Security Strategy: This partnership will mitigate the
    significant cybersecurity risks associated with AI adoption, to protect
    organizational assets.

    - Sovereign Protection, already running for the first customer: The new solution
    is also available on Schwarz Digits' sovereign European cloud STACKIT. It is
    already in use at Schwarz Group companies.

    At a time when organized cybercrime is causing record damage and hybrid threats
    are threatening supply chains, isolated defense measures with up to 80 different
    solutions per organization are no longer sufficient. To protect critical data
    and processes, companies need both a holistic security strategy and seamless
    security platforms that cover the entire attack lifecycle across their various
    attack surfaces. SentinelOne, Schwarz Digits, and XM Cyber deepen their
    strategic partnership and offer companies and organizations of all sizes an
    AI-supported 360-degree security suite.

    Powerful Combination: Holistic and AI-Powered Suite for High-End Protection

    This joint solution consists of SentinelOne's AI-powered security platform,
    which protects endpoints, servers, and cloud environments, defends against cyber
    attacks in real time, automatically remediates vulnerabilities, and provides
    support in managing security incidents. And Schwarz Digits' suite of security
    solutions: XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management Platform which discovers
    and interconnects exposures across external, enterprise, cloud, and hybrid
    attack surfaces. The platform also helps organizations identify and map AI
    components, their usage, and the exposures they create. This information is
    integrated into the platform's attack graph analysis to show which exposures
    pose the most risk. Additionally, the Omniac app and API service checks whether
    personal data such as email addresses or passwords have appeared on deep-, dark-
    or surface web, thereby contributing to identity protection for organizations
    and consumers.

    Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber, says: "The future of cybersecurity
    lies in creating intelligent, integrated platforms that provide clarity and
    drive decisive action. Threat actors thrive in the gaps between an
    organization's proactive and reactive security controls, and our mission is to
