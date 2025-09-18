Schwarz Digits, XM Cyber and SentinelOne deepen Strategic Alliance (FOTO)

Neckarsulm (ots) - - Strategic Partnership for a holistic, AI-Powered Security

Platform: A product leveraging the capabilities of SentinelOne, XM Cyber, and

Omniac creates a 360-degree security solution for companies and the public

sector.



- Forging A Stronger Security Alliance: The integration of SentinelOnes' SecOps

solutions with XM Cyber's leading CTEM creates a powerful security platform.





- AI's Rapid Adoption Security Strategy: This partnership will mitigate thesignificant cybersecurity risks associated with AI adoption, to protectorganizational assets.- Sovereign Protection, already running for the first customer: The new solutionis also available on Schwarz Digits' sovereign European cloud STACKIT. It isalready in use at Schwarz Group companies.At a time when organized cybercrime is causing record damage and hybrid threatsare threatening supply chains, isolated defense measures with up to 80 differentsolutions per organization are no longer sufficient. To protect critical dataand processes, companies need both a holistic security strategy and seamlesssecurity platforms that cover the entire attack lifecycle across their variousattack surfaces. SentinelOne, Schwarz Digits, and XM Cyber deepen theirstrategic partnership and offer companies and organizations of all sizes anAI-supported 360-degree security suite.Powerful Combination: Holistic and AI-Powered Suite for High-End ProtectionThis joint solution consists of SentinelOne's AI-powered security platform,which protects endpoints, servers, and cloud environments, defends against cyberattacks in real time, automatically remediates vulnerabilities, and providessupport in managing security incidents. And Schwarz Digits' suite of securitysolutions: XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management Platform which discoversand interconnects exposures across external, enterprise, cloud, and hybridattack surfaces. The platform also helps organizations identify and map AIcomponents, their usage, and the exposures they create. This information isintegrated into the platform's attack graph analysis to show which exposurespose the most risk. Additionally, the Omniac app and API service checks whetherpersonal data such as email addresses or passwords have appeared on deep-, dark-or surface web, thereby contributing to identity protection for organizationsand consumers.Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber, says: "The future of cybersecuritylies in creating intelligent, integrated platforms that provide clarity anddrive decisive action. Threat actors thrive in the gaps between anorganization's proactive and reactive security controls, and our mission is to