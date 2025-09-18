Holistic AI-Driven Cyber Security Platform
Schwarz Digits, XM Cyber and SentinelOne deepen Strategic Alliance (FOTO)
Neckarsulm (ots) - - Strategic Partnership for a holistic, AI-Powered Security
Platform: A product leveraging the capabilities of SentinelOne, XM Cyber, and
Omniac creates a 360-degree security solution for companies and the public
sector.
- Forging A Stronger Security Alliance: The integration of SentinelOnes' SecOps
solutions with XM Cyber's leading CTEM creates a powerful security platform.
Platform: A product leveraging the capabilities of SentinelOne, XM Cyber, and
Omniac creates a 360-degree security solution for companies and the public
sector.
- Forging A Stronger Security Alliance: The integration of SentinelOnes' SecOps
solutions with XM Cyber's leading CTEM creates a powerful security platform.
- AI's Rapid Adoption Security Strategy: This partnership will mitigate the
significant cybersecurity risks associated with AI adoption, to protect
organizational assets.
- Sovereign Protection, already running for the first customer: The new solution
is also available on Schwarz Digits' sovereign European cloud STACKIT. It is
already in use at Schwarz Group companies.
At a time when organized cybercrime is causing record damage and hybrid threats
are threatening supply chains, isolated defense measures with up to 80 different
solutions per organization are no longer sufficient. To protect critical data
and processes, companies need both a holistic security strategy and seamless
security platforms that cover the entire attack lifecycle across their various
attack surfaces. SentinelOne, Schwarz Digits, and XM Cyber deepen their
strategic partnership and offer companies and organizations of all sizes an
AI-supported 360-degree security suite.
Powerful Combination: Holistic and AI-Powered Suite for High-End Protection
This joint solution consists of SentinelOne's AI-powered security platform,
which protects endpoints, servers, and cloud environments, defends against cyber
attacks in real time, automatically remediates vulnerabilities, and provides
support in managing security incidents. And Schwarz Digits' suite of security
solutions: XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management Platform which discovers
and interconnects exposures across external, enterprise, cloud, and hybrid
attack surfaces. The platform also helps organizations identify and map AI
components, their usage, and the exposures they create. This information is
integrated into the platform's attack graph analysis to show which exposures
pose the most risk. Additionally, the Omniac app and API service checks whether
personal data such as email addresses or passwords have appeared on deep-, dark-
or surface web, thereby contributing to identity protection for organizations
and consumers.
Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber, says: "The future of cybersecurity
lies in creating intelligent, integrated platforms that provide clarity and
drive decisive action. Threat actors thrive in the gaps between an
organization's proactive and reactive security controls, and our mission is to
significant cybersecurity risks associated with AI adoption, to protect
organizational assets.
- Sovereign Protection, already running for the first customer: The new solution
is also available on Schwarz Digits' sovereign European cloud STACKIT. It is
already in use at Schwarz Group companies.
At a time when organized cybercrime is causing record damage and hybrid threats
are threatening supply chains, isolated defense measures with up to 80 different
solutions per organization are no longer sufficient. To protect critical data
and processes, companies need both a holistic security strategy and seamless
security platforms that cover the entire attack lifecycle across their various
attack surfaces. SentinelOne, Schwarz Digits, and XM Cyber deepen their
strategic partnership and offer companies and organizations of all sizes an
AI-supported 360-degree security suite.
Powerful Combination: Holistic and AI-Powered Suite for High-End Protection
This joint solution consists of SentinelOne's AI-powered security platform,
which protects endpoints, servers, and cloud environments, defends against cyber
attacks in real time, automatically remediates vulnerabilities, and provides
support in managing security incidents. And Schwarz Digits' suite of security
solutions: XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management Platform which discovers
and interconnects exposures across external, enterprise, cloud, and hybrid
attack surfaces. The platform also helps organizations identify and map AI
components, their usage, and the exposures they create. This information is
integrated into the platform's attack graph analysis to show which exposures
pose the most risk. Additionally, the Omniac app and API service checks whether
personal data such as email addresses or passwords have appeared on deep-, dark-
or surface web, thereby contributing to identity protection for organizations
and consumers.
Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber, says: "The future of cybersecurity
lies in creating intelligent, integrated platforms that provide clarity and
drive decisive action. Threat actors thrive in the gaps between an
organization's proactive and reactive security controls, and our mission is to
Autor folgen