DAX, Intel & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Intel
|+26,15 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|+20,00 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Silex Systems
|+18,01 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-24,29 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Replimune Group
|-40,08 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-68,50 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Vizsla Copper
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|Mixed Martial Arts Group
|Freizeit
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|337
|-
|🥈
|Gold
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|65
|Informationstechnologie
|PUMA
|60
|Freizeit
|sino
|46
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Metaplanet
|42
|Finanzdienstleistungen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte