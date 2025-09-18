TIN INN Holding: Strong H1 2025 with Profitable Growth

TIN INN Holding AG achieved key strategic milestones in the first half of 2025, with a 34% increase in overnight stays and a 4 percentage point rise in occupancy.

The company generated revenues of EUR 3.7 million, with a total output of EUR 8.7 million, and an EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million, reflecting a 36% EBITDA margin.

TIN INN successfully completed its IPO in May 2025, increasing its equity ratio to around 50% by June 2025.

The management board confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting a total output of EUR 14 million and an EBITDA of EUR 4.1 million, with plans to double the number of operating locations by year-end.

TIN INN anticipates advancements in smart factory automation to reduce unit costs and enhance project-level returns.

TIN INN operates hotels built from recycled ocean freight containers, targeting business travelers in mid-sized German cities, combining modular construction, digital operations, and sustainability.

