Scout24 Expands: Buys Fotocasa & Habitaclia in Spain

Scout24 SE has announced the acquisition of Spanish online real estate platforms Fotocasa and Habitaclia from EQT.

The acquisition involves platforms with over 8 million monthly active users, around 1 million property listings, and approximately 14,000 agent customers.

Spain is considered one of Europe's most attractive real estate markets, with a 6% annual growth in transaction value since 2021.

Fotocasa and Habitaclia are established platforms with significant growth potential, focusing on different regions in Spain, including Catalonia and the Balearics.

The transaction is valued at approximately EUR 153 million, with Fotocasa and Habitaclia expected to generate around EUR 60 million in revenue and EUR 11 million in pro-forma EBITDA in 2025.

The acquisition will be funded through cash and existing credit facilities, and it will not impact Scout24's ongoing share buy-back program or capital allocation priorities.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Scout24 is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 108,75EUR and was down -1,58 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 108,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.485,98PKT (+0,67 %).





